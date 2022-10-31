11 Mistakes Cancer Women Tend to Make in Relationships

It is not wrong to say that humans are a bit confusing! We all have different opinions, mindsets and personalities and that is what makes us all unique. While an individual believes in love at first sight, others might find it absolutely peculiar. While every relationship is different in its own way, one thing that is inseparable from this love sojourn is Mistakes. As lovers, Cancer women are extremely sensitive and caring. She falls in love super quickly with an extremely loud thud. A Cancer woman becomes a giver when in love and she rushes headlong into commitment but when the going gets bumpy, she might take a step back to give herself enough time to deal with the despairs. Fret not! She is not going to bail out on you at any cost because this crab has the ability to survive emotional realms. Taking hints from the cosmic wavelength can make you cognise the most common mistakes Cancer women tend to make in relationships to make your love life easy and happy. 1. Let her Mood Swings Run Wild

The zodiac sign Cancer is governed by the moon which is constantly changing its form and this planetary association indicates the mood swings of a Cancer woman. This is one of the most common problems of Cancerians as their fluctuating attitude, sentiments and emotions can easily wreak havoc on their personality in the mind of their partner. Moreover, who likes to be at the whim of their partner’s inconsistent emotions? 2. Obsessing Over The Former Period Cancerians are always hanging in the past since nostalgia is a big picture for them. A Cancer woman spends too much time reminiscing bygone days and cribbing over what she has lost. Dwelling on past experiences, and relationships and talking about her ex is a huge turn-off for the partners and is highly damaging to an ongoing relationship. 3. She is Being Hypersensitive Being a water sign, A Cancer woman sometimes makes her partner her whole world and due to this, she starts taking things too personally. This further makes her overreact to the tiniest of things. Having too many feelings can only lead to hurt and clutter. If you are with Cancer, make sure to be more expressive and clear the air about emotional things at the earliest.

4. Enhancing Clinginess Day by Day A Cancer woman has profound emotional ties due to which she completely thinks from her heart instead of her mind. Once she sets her heart on something, she won't let it go! However, a relationship requires space and independence to work appropriately. If that’s the case with your Cancer woman, make sure to talk it out openly with her. 5. Parenting her Partner A Cancer woman possesses maternal instincts because she is governed by the moon. Due to this, she sometimes starts babying her partner which becomes too irritating after a point. Being motivating, supportive and comforting is quintessential to nurturing a relationship but repetitively coddling them can make the partner super annoying and further leads to teething troubles. 6. A Rapid Defense Cancers are highly sensitive and therefore they are super quick to pick up defending lines that can only worsen the squabbles in the relationship. They sometimes, get into their protective shells as soon as they see a red flag but it’s extremely vital to have open communication in a relationship. Cancers should focus on listening to the grievances of their partner instead of attacking them with their answers.

7. Supposing that her Partner will Read her Mind The emotional tunes of Cancerians make them change their minds very often and their naturally sensitive nature keeps them away from open communication. This can create confusion in their relationship as the partners won’t be able to understand what’s going on in each other’s hearts and minds. It would be great if Cancers should speak their feelings out otherwise, they could end up thwarted. 8. Closing Herself Represented by Crab, A Cancer women carry defensive nerves where she simply conceals herself to safeguard her gentle side or evacuate from the talking. But if a Cancerian is closing herself every time she feels tired, sensitive, or introspective, it can take a toll on the mental well-being of another partner, eventually winding up the emotional side and then the relationship.

9. Emotional Neediness Cancer is all about home, family, boundaries and security. Imagine your partner not having friends and she only wants to stay with you 24*7? Isn’t it horrible? Will you be able to survive in such a relationship? A Cancer woman gets emotionally dependent on her partner while making them her whole world which only leads to sobs, disappointment and tears. 10. Becomes Aggressive in a Passive Way Cancer wants to shield its emotional side at any cost and when they don’t want to deal with something, they simply start ignoring the problems or express that they don’t care at all. This attitude leads to ghosting people while making them feel cold towards Cancer. 11. She overly Scrutinises Things Cancerians highly value their relationships and can do anything to maintain a bond with their loved ones. No matter, how hard the situation gets they won’t like giving up on their partner. Because they love too much, they overly think about everything which creates disputes and disorder in their relationship. This can further make them become suspicious and paranoid and can also wreak havoc on their bond. A Cancer woman is faithful and nurturing but her sensitive side might make her commit the aforementioned mistakes. If you are drawing towards a Cancer woman, make sure to pay heed to these slip-ups and come up with a solution for a happy commitment.

