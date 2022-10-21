6 Ways to make a Libra miss you after breakup

While the sign of Libra is known for having an easy time finding love, when it comes to commitment, they take their time. They are also so madly in love with their lover when they do ultimately commit. Libra folks make sure they move on and into something better when they end a relationship since they have a preference for the nicest and finer things in life. Venus rules Libra, thus it may be difficult for their ex to make them miss them after a breakup because they may admire beauty and the sensation of attraction to someone new. So, in order for you to make your Libra ex miss you, check out these 6 ways in which you can make them remind of you.

1. Let them see what they are missing Indulging in your beauty and self-care is a classic way to make a Libra envious of you and make them miss you while you pamper yourself. Because Libra values beauty and fashion and is strongly influenced by Venus, you can share on social media and upload images of your indulgent self-care activities to make them miss your absence. 2. Prove your commitment to them When it comes to dating, Libras are patient. Although they may not move quickly, Libras are devoted to their relationships and make significant commitments to them. Even after a breakup, if you remain faithful to them while abstaining from tomfoolery and infidelity, it will be appreciated and a Libra may even miss your dedication in a partnership.

3. Spend time with friends Considered to be the greatest social butterflies ever, Librans adore being with their pals. Showing them, you can have a good social lifestyle both with and without them and yet have as much fun will pique their attention once more and make them miss you. They'll likely start appreciating how much fun it is to be around you once they see you on the go and having a blast. 4. Give them space A Libra needs room to breathe and the flexibility to be who they are at any given time. After a breakup, people want to hurt, revel, loathe, and love who they are. Because they are continuously learning new aspects of who they are, these people are constantly shifting and frequently contradictory. Allow them the time and space they require to miss your presence.