EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to not be part of Prabhas’ Salaar 2

As many are already aware, Prabhas was last seen in 2023 with his film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire which was directed by Prasanth Neel. With the sequel already on the cards, there were rumors about casting Kiara Advani in the lead role. However, it seems to have been debunked now.

According to our sources, we have come to know that Kiara Advani was never approached to play the lead role in the film’s sequel called Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The complete cast and crew of the film is yet to be disclosed but it seems like most actors from the first part will certainly reprise their roles in the sequel as well.

Kiara Advani not a part of Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Various speculations had arisen earlier on account of Kiara Advani playing the lead role in the Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran film’s sequel. However, now it seems to have been clarified that she won’t be becoming a part of the same.

Meanwhile, the actress has already wrapped up the shoot of her next Telugu film, Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The upcoming political thriller directed by Shankar is expected to hit the big screens later this year with a single recently getting released. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles was an epic action film directed by KGF fame Prasanth Neel. The movie featured the tale of friendship between Deva and Varadha from the dystopian city-like state called Khansaar.

The film also has an additional cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and many more in key roles. With the film already a great success at the box office, it is highly anticipated for the upcoming sequel and what it would entail.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is currently shooting for his next film, Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie is said to be inspired by Hindu mythology with the Baahubali actor playing an alter-ego of Lord Vishnu’s avatar Kalki.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more. Furthermore, the actor will also be playing the lead role in films like The Raja Saab and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's action film to treat fans with surprise on THIS date