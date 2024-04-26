Sophia Bush Reflects On Finding 'Real Joy' Post-Coming Out As Queer; Addresses Divorce With Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush can finally breathe after coming out and embracing her queer identity at 41. Penning an essay for Glamour as its April 2024 cover star, the Chicago PD alum wrote, “I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is.” She continued, “I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn't realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Bush then went on to compare her experience of keeping her true sexual orientation locked away to people in trauma recovery, saying that now she can feel her legs and feet, which makes her want to cry and laugh at the same time. The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes in August 2023, after just a year of marriage. Following that, reports of the actress dating American soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who had also recently divorced her then-wife, emerged.

Sophia Bush gets candid about her Divorce and Sexuality

Addressing her divorce from Grant Hughes in her article for the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication, Bush wrote, "The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous — that, to be crystal-clear never happened — rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? …It feels brutal."

Elsewhere in the piece, Bush described her journey of coming out as “long and thoughtful and exhaustive” but affirmed that she now feels “real joy” in coming to terms with her sexuality.

“It took me 41 years to get here,” she emphasized.

Unveiling the Love Story of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris As the former says 'Maybe It Was Fated'

The John Tucker Must Die star first met the retired soccer player in 2019, but the duo became close pals only during the summer of 2023. Their shared experience of having freshly stepped out of a marriage fueled their camaraderie. Eventually, Bush asked Harris out on a date, which became one of “the most surreal experiences” of her life.

“Maybe it was all fated. Maybe it really is a version of invisible string theory. I don't really know” Bush wrote for Glamour, adding, “But I do know that for a sparkly moment, I felt like maybe the universe had been conspiring for me.”

Since going public with their relationship, Bush and Harris have stepped out as a couple on multiple occasions, including attending an event at the Art Basel in Miami in December and Elton John’s Oscars party last month. On March 20, the duo celebrated Ruby Rose’s birthday at Magic Castle in Los Angeles, where they appeared “very affectionate and shared kisses throughout the night,” per an insider. “They seem very, very happy,” the person added.

For the unversed, Ruby Rose is an Australian actress, best known for her role as Stella Carlin on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black.