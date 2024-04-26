Latin AMAs 2024: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners Ft Karol G, Shakira, Feid, And More

The 2024 Latin AMAs, hosted by Becky G, Alejandra Espinoza, and Carlos Ponce, celebrated the best of Latin music at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25. The much sought-after award ceremony among Latin musicians saw Karol G and Feid emerging as the biggest winners this year.

Though Karol did not attend the event in person, she won six prizes, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2023 record, Mañana Será Bonito. Karol also won Song of the Year for TGQ, her collaborative effort with Shakira.

Feid too grabbed six awards, including Streaming Artist of the Year.

The complete list of 2024 Latin AMAs is below

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Desvelado – Eslabon Armado

Colmillo De Leche – Carin León

El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera

WINNER: Génesis – Peso Pluma

Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada – Fuerza Regida

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Carin León

Eslabon Armado

Feid

Advertisement

Fuerza Regida Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

WINNER: Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Shakira

New Artist of the Year

Bad Gyal

Chino Pacas

Gabito Ballesteros

Majo Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Venesti

Xavi

Yng Lvcas

WINNER: Young Miko

Zhamira Zambrano

Song of the Year

Bailando Bachata – Chayanne

El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Lala – Myke Towers

Según Quién – Maluma & Carin León

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira

Solo Conmigo – Romeo Santos

WINNER: TQG – Karol G & Shakira

Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid

Album Of The Year

3MEN2 KBRN – Eladio Carrión

Colmillo De Leche – Carin León

Desvelado – Eslabon Armado

El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid

Génesis – Peso Pluma

WINNER: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny

Pa Que Hablen – Fuerza Regida

Playa Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration of the Year

La Bebe Remix – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Según Quién – Maluma & Carin León

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira

Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

WINNER: Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid

Collaboration Crossover of the Year

Dientes – J Balvin, Usher & Dj Khaled

El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

WINNER: Niña Bonita – Feid & Sean Paul

Ojalá – The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine

Vocation – Ozuna & David Guetta

Best Crossover Artist

Adam Levine

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

Drake

WINNER: Marshmello

Rema

Sean Paul

Advertisement

Usher

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Feid

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Tour of the Year

Doble P Tour 2023 – Peso Pluma

Fórmula Vol.3 Tour – Romeo Santos

Luis Miguel Tour 2023 – Luis Miguel

Mañana Será Bonito Tour – Karol G

WINNER: Soy Rebelde Tour – RBD

Global Latin Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

WINNER: Karol G

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Quevedo

Shakira

Global Latin Song Of The Year

WINNER: Classy 101 – Feid & Young Miko

Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Lala – Myke Towers

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira

Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

Best Duo Or Group – Pop

Camila

Morat

Piso 21

WINNER: RBD

Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Bizarrap

Enrique Iglesias

Manuel Turizo

Sebastián Yatra

WINNER: Shakira

Best Album – Pop

Bailemos Otra Vez – Chayanne

Cupido – TINI

WINNER: Orquídeas – Kali Uchis

Best Song – Pop

WINNER: Acróstico – Shakira

Beso – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro

Fugitivos – Camila

Pasa_je_ro – Farruko

Una Noche Sin Pensar – Sebastián Yatra

Best Artist – Urban

Bad Bunny

Feid

WINNER: Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Best Album – Urban

DATA – Tainy

LPM (La Perreo Mixtape) – Yng Lvcas

WINNER: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny

Advertisement

Playa Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Best Song – Urban

Lala – Myke Towers

TQG – Karol G & Shakira

Un Cigarillo – Chencho Corleone

Where She Goes – Bad Bunny

WINNER: Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid

Best Collaboration – Urban

Arranca – Becky G Ft. Omega

Borracho y Loco – Yandel & Myke Towers

WINNER: Classy 101 – Feid & Young Miko

Hey Mor – Ozuna & Feid

Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

WINNER: Carin León

Gabito Ballesteros

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Best Duo Or Group Regional Mexican

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

WINNER: Grupo Frontera

Los Ángeles Azules

Best Song – Regional Mexican

Di Que Sí – Grupo Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera

Advertisement

Difícil Tu Caso – Alejandro Fernández

Dirección Equivocada – Calibre 50

Indispensable – Carin León

WINNER: TQM – Fuerza Regida

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

Bebe Dame – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

El Amor De Su Vida – Grupo Frontera & Grupo Firme

WINNER: Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Pa’ Olvidarme De Tus Besos – Lenin Ramírez & Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

Qué Agonía – Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

WINNER: Romeo Santos

Best Song – Tropical

Bailando Bachata – Chayanne

Bandido – Luis Figueroa

La Falta Que Me Haces – Natti Natasha

Me Enrd – Prince Royce

WINNER: Solo Conmigo – Romeo Santos

Best Collaboration – Tropical

Ambulancia – Camilo & Camila Cabello

Asi Es La Vida – Enrique Iglesias & Maria Becerra

WINNER: El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

La Fórmula – Maluma & Marc Anthony

Si Tú Me Quieres – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra