Latin AMAs 2024: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners Ft Karol G, Shakira, Feid, And More
Karol G and Feid steal the spotlight at the 2024 Latin AMAs, racking up multiple wins in a star-studded night celebrating the best of Latin music.
The 2024 Latin AMAs, hosted by Becky G, Alejandra Espinoza, and Carlos Ponce, celebrated the best of Latin music at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25. The much sought-after award ceremony among Latin musicians saw Karol G and Feid emerging as the biggest winners this year.
Though Karol did not attend the event in person, she won six prizes, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2023 record, Mañana Será Bonito. Karol also won Song of the Year for TGQ, her collaborative effort with Shakira.
Feid too grabbed six awards, including Streaming Artist of the Year.
The complete list of 2024 Latin AMAs is below
Best Album – Regional Mexican
Desvelado – Eslabon Armado
Colmillo De Leche – Carin León
El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera
WINNER: Génesis – Peso Pluma
Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada – Fuerza Regida
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Carin León
Eslabon Armado
Feid
WINNER: Karol G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Shakira
New Artist of the Year
Bad Gyal
Chino Pacas
Gabito Ballesteros
Majo Aguilar
Peso Pluma
Venesti
Xavi
Yng Lvcas
WINNER: Young Miko
Zhamira Zambrano
Song of the Year
Bailando Bachata – Chayanne
El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Lala – Myke Towers
Según Quién – Maluma & Carin León
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira
Solo Conmigo – Romeo Santos
WINNER: TQG – Karol G & Shakira
Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid
Album Of The Year
3MEN2 KBRN – Eladio Carrión
Colmillo De Leche – Carin León
Desvelado – Eslabon Armado
El Comienzo – Grupo Frontera
Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid
Génesis – Peso Pluma
WINNER: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
Pa Que Hablen – Fuerza Regida
Playa Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration of the Year
La Bebe Remix – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Según Quién – Maluma & Carin León
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira
Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
WINNER: Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid
Collaboration Crossover of the Year
Dientes – J Balvin, Usher & Dj Khaled
El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
WINNER: Niña Bonita – Feid & Sean Paul
Ojalá – The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine
Vocation – Ozuna & David Guetta
Best Crossover Artist
Adam Levine
David Guetta
DJ Khaled
Drake
WINNER: Marshmello
Rema
Sean Paul
Usher
Streaming Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Eslabon Armado
WINNER: Feid
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
Tour of the Year
Doble P Tour 2023 – Peso Pluma
Fórmula Vol.3 Tour – Romeo Santos
Luis Miguel Tour 2023 – Luis Miguel
Mañana Será Bonito Tour – Karol G
WINNER: Soy Rebelde Tour – RBD
Global Latin Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
WINNER: Karol G
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Quevedo
Shakira
Global Latin Song Of The Year
WINNER: Classy 101 – Feid & Young Miko
Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Lala – Myke Towers
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira
Un X100to – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
Best Duo Or Group – Pop
Camila
Morat
Piso 21
WINNER: RBD
Reik
Best Artist – Pop
Bizarrap
Enrique Iglesias
Manuel Turizo
Sebastián Yatra
WINNER: Shakira
Best Album – Pop
Bailemos Otra Vez – Chayanne
Cupido – TINI
WINNER: Orquídeas – Kali Uchis
Best Song – Pop
WINNER: Acróstico – Shakira
Beso – Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro
Fugitivos – Camila
Pasa_je_ro – Farruko
Una Noche Sin Pensar – Sebastián Yatra
Best Artist – Urban
Bad Bunny
Feid
WINNER: Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
Best Album – Urban
DATA – Tainy
LPM (La Perreo Mixtape) – Yng Lvcas
WINNER: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
Playa Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Best Song – Urban
Lala – Myke Towers
TQG – Karol G & Shakira
Un Cigarillo – Chencho Corleone
Where She Goes – Bad Bunny
WINNER: Yandel 150 – Yandel & Feid
Best Collaboration – Urban
Arranca – Becky G Ft. Omega
Borracho y Loco – Yandel & Myke Towers
WINNER: Classy 101 – Feid & Young Miko
Hey Mor – Ozuna & Feid
Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
WINNER: Carin León
Gabito Ballesteros
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Best Duo Or Group Regional Mexican
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
WINNER: Grupo Frontera
Los Ángeles Azules
Best Song – Regional Mexican
Di Que Sí – Grupo Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera
Difícil Tu Caso – Alejandro Fernández
Dirección Equivocada – Calibre 50
Indispensable – Carin León
WINNER: TQM – Fuerza Regida
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
Bebe Dame – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
El Amor De Su Vida – Grupo Frontera & Grupo Firme
WINNER: Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Pa’ Olvidarme De Tus Besos – Lenin Ramírez & Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga
Qué Agonía – Yuridia & Ángela Aguilar
Best Artist – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos
Best Song – Tropical
Bailando Bachata – Chayanne
Bandido – Luis Figueroa
La Falta Que Me Haces – Natti Natasha
Me Enrd – Prince Royce
WINNER: Solo Conmigo – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
Ambulancia – Camilo & Camila Cabello
Asi Es La Vida – Enrique Iglesias & Maria Becerra
WINNER: El Merengue – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
La Fórmula – Maluma & Marc Anthony
Si Tú Me Quieres – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra