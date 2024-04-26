Arbaaz Khan reacts to ex-wife Malaika Arora calling him, son Arhaan ‘indecisive’: ‘She’s entitled to have that opinion’

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The duo after 19 years of marriage parted ways. However, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. Recently, their son launched his podcast series titled, Dumb Biryani. The second episode of the series featured Malaika Arora and Sarjita Raiyani.

During the chit-chat, Malaika mentioned being ‘indecisive’ as a bad trait acquired by their son, Arhaan Khan from his father, Arbaaz Khan. In a recent interview, the Patna Shuklla producer reacted to the same.

Arbaaz Khan on ex-wife Malaika Arora's 'indecisive' comment

In a recent conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Arbaaz Khan was asked if he agreed with Malaika Arora’s ‘indecisive’ remark about his personality. To which, he said that she was entitled to have her opinion and that he would concentrate on the positive traits she mentioned about him.

He said, "See, that's between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she's entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I'm indecisive on certain aspects," further adding that he also read from the interview that she had highlighted his qualities of having 'a lot of clarity' in his thoughts and that he is 'very clear'. So, he just focused on those points.

“It’s nothing to take seriously or whatever. It’s an interesting chat show that’s between the mother and son. I mean, she’s got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don’t want to dispute anything. That’s her opinion,” he further added.

Here's what Malaika Arora said about Arhaan's traits acquired from his father

For the unversed, it was just a few days back, during the fun game segment, Truth or Spice of his podcast series, Arhaan asked his mother to discuss the good and the bad traits that she believes he has inherited from his dad.

In response to this, Malaika went on to mention that his ‘mannerisms’ are just like his father. “Even the way you (scratch your ear) do all of these things.” To this, Arhaan added, “Just because I did that.” Malaika was quick to add, “No, it’s a fact. The twitch, it’s just like that. All your mannerisms are just like your dad, everything,” she stressed.

Calling them ‘not very attractive mannerisms’, the actress remarked that they are still ‘very fair and adjustable’. She also lauded the traits of Arhaan being very clear with his thoughts just like his father.

She said, “He (Arbaaz) never goes overboard about things, he is very clear about certain things, and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can also be extremely indecisive, just like him, which is my least favorite. You can’t decide the color of your shirt. You can’t decide what you want to eat. You can’t decide what time you should wake up; it’s just like that.”

In addition to this, during the episode, Malaika had even asked her son, “When did you lose your virginity?,” leaving Arhaan amused who in return had asked, "Wow." At some point, Malaika said looking at Arhaan, "He is choking... give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer."

The first episode of Arhaan’s podcast series was graced by his father, Arbaaz Khan, and uncle Sohail Khan.

Arhaan is Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, who was born in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika after 19 years of marriage got separated in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017.

Last year, Arbaaz got married for the second time to popular makeup artist Sshura Khan. Meanwhile, Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for many years now.

