Salman Khan House Firing Case: NIA interrogates arrested shooters Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The investigation into the shocking firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s house on April 14 keeps bringing new updates with every passing day. The two accused shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, have already been arrested in the case and are currently in custody.

In a recent development, it has been learned that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated the two shooters.

Shooters arrested in firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence questioned by NIA

According to a recent update by ANI on their X (Twitter) account, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were arrested a few days ago for open firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, have been interrogated by NIA. The tweet read, “NIA has interrogated shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the firing case.”

Mumbai Police arrest two men from Punjab for supplying weapons to shooters for firing outside Salman Khan’s home

The above-mentioned news agency reported yesterday that two individuals from Punjab had been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for their alleged connection to the recent firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the two men, named Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, supplied guns to the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. They were reportedly also in touch with the Bishnoi gang. For the uninitiated, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Esplanade Court has extended the custody of the shooters until April 29.

Salman Khan’s recent appearances

Salman Khan started making public appearances soon after the incident. On April 19, he jetted off from the Mumbai airport to attend an event in Dubai. Salman was also present at the recent star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai.

Last night, April 25, the actor graced the special screening of the film Ruslaan, which stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

