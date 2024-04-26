Exploring Post Malone's Future Collab Plans After TTPD Release For Taylor Swift; Michael Bay & Brad Fuller’s Partnership Explained

When it comes to mixing music and creativity, Post Malone is on fire! From collaborating with Taylor Swift on her song Fortnight, he’s diving into a brand-new project. Yes, the superstar has joined forces with Vault Comics and blockbuster filmmakers Michael Bay and Brad Fuller’s Platinum Dunes.

Together they’re crafting a fresh and exciting universe inspired by a story created by Malone himself. This isn’t just any story; it’s a mix of road thrillers, and if you want to know more about the story, then delve further.

A dream project for the dream team

Post Malone’s story is a unique blend of road thrillers like Mad Max: Fury Road and demonic horror films like Evil Dead. It’s a tale where a heavenly armored truck is the only defense against a horde of demons taking over Europe. According to reports from Deadline, Malone said, “I’m so pumped to share this badass story with the world, and I couldn’t ask for better partners than Michael Bay and Vault to help me bring this story to life.”

Michael Bay, the renowned director behind blockbuster films like Transformers, is equally excited about the collaboration. "I love working with talented people, and Post Malone is incredibly gifted. This new project is just what the graphic world needs right now," he said.

And, Vault CEI Damian Wassel also shares his enthusiasm for the project saying, “This is the kind of project you dream about. We get to work with an exceptional artist at the peak of his career to build a completely original story from the ground up.”

The graphic novel

Vault Comics will kick things off by using publishing the tale as a graphic novel in 2025. But that’s not all! Post Malone, along with Platinum Dunes and Vault Comics, is also working on turning this story into a full-length movie.

The film will explore a medieval Europe overrun by demons. The only thing standing between humanity and these demonic forces is a mysterious armored truck, an 18-wheeler that seems to have been sent from heaven.

A busy year for Post Malone

Aside from this thrilling partnership, Post Malone has been keeping himself occupied. He just released his fifth album called Austin, completely different from the music he has made before. This time, he’s using all live instruments to give his music a fresh feel.

But that’s now all! Post Malone has been making waves in the music industry for some time now. Last year, he teamed up with the popular singer Doja Cat for a catchy track called I Like You, which earned him a Grammy nomination, adding some other one to his list of hit tasks.

Most recently, Post Malone collaborated with one and only Taylor Swift. They teamed up on Taylor’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Post Malone was featured on the lead single Fortnight, where he lent his voice and style, which added a unique touch to the song.

So, whether he’s working on solo projects or teaming up with other artists like Taylor Swift, Post Malone continues to impress and evolve as a musician.

