Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early deals on Kindle devices that can be availed now

Prime Day is Amazon's annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses. Amazon Prime Day sale in India is announced to be held on 23rd & 24th and the two-day mega sale event lets you shop for everything you ever wanted at slashed prices. The amazing price drop on kindle devices is irresistible and we have curated here the best 7 deals that you can shop now at deal breaking prices.

Here are top 7 Prime Day deals on Kindle devices:

Scroll on to grab the best 7 deals on kindle devices that you can make use of the early deals NOW!

1. Kindle (10th Gen)

Enjoy an improved Kindle reading experience with the latest software updates with this device. It comes with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day. Purpose-built for reading, All-new Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 6999

2.All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Kindle Paperwhite is thin, lightweight, and travels easily so you can enjoy your favourite books at any time. With the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, you’re free to read and relax in more places from the beach to the bath. Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 rated to protect against accidental immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

Price: Rs 13,999

Deal: Rs 11,999

3. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

32 GB of storage means more space for your favourites. Wireless charging means less hassle when you’re headed out. Thinner borders mean more reading space. Yes, this is exactly what you always wanted!

Price: Rs 17,999

Deal: Rs 15,299

4. Kindle Oasis (10th Gen)

Kindle Oasis has an adaptive front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen based on lighting conditions. No more soggy pages with the Kindle Oasis - It's built to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub, hot tub, or pool.

Price: Rs 21,999

Deal: Rs 17,999

5. Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite ever—300 ppi glare-free display, reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night. Your Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water.

Price: Rs 17,999

Deal: Rs 14,299

6. Kindle Sleeve

This cosy and fuzzy kindle bag will keep your device safe and protected. This sleeve comes with one extra pocket on the front to fit chargers and other accessories. Thicker and more fall-resistant, keep a soft and comfortable hand feeling and is also a good environmental protection fabric.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 749

7. Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover

You can shop not just Kindle devices but also snazzy kindle accessories from the Amazon Prime Day sale. The cool leather cover is designed to perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite with a microfiber interior to protect your display from scratches.

Price: Rs 2399

Deal: Rs 1999

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to go on a shopping spree! This two-day monstrous sale event offer deals, discounts and special offers on a range of products to Prime members. Starting July 23 for the next 48 hours, the Amazon Prime Day sale will have discounts going up to 80 percent. So do not miss out on them!

