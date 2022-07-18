Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Everything you need to know about the big sale and the massive discounts

Amazon is all set to start the online shopping fever from 23rd July to 24th July. The season's massive sale known as the Amazon Prime Day Sale will last in India for 2 days. It is the day when the e-commerce giant reveals its fantastic deals on a variety of categories. The Prime subscribers get to indulge in a shopping splurge on this day and get exciting slashed prices on various products. Check out the upcoming deals here.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day was first launched on Amazon’s 20th anniversary in 2015. A massive sale was organised exclusively for the prime members to mark the special occasion. The sale was a considerable success, and since that year, Amazon started the ritual of organising the Amazon Prime Day Sale every year.

When is Prime Day ?

Prime Day 2022 is on 23rd-24th July. The sale begins at 12p.m. on 23rd July and ends at 11:59 p.m. on 24th July.

Is Prime membership needed to avail discounts ?



Yes, Prime membership is needed to avail discounts.

Easy financing options

Amazon Sale brings to you exceptional discounts on ICICI Bank cards and SBI bank credit cards. The prime members can get discounts up to 10 percent on both these cards. Moreover, prime members are eligible for earning 5% cashback on the purchases made with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Those who do not possess the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, can sign up for the card and get a cool welcome offer of getting Rs 2,200 in rewards.

Top Deals and offers at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

At the onset of Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, there are several exciting deals revealed. Listed below are some wonderful offers that will surely be an advantage to deal with:-

1. Fashion deals

Fashion deals that should not be missed at any cost, will be offered in the sale. You can get apparels for both men and women at impressive prices only at this sale of the season. Amazon has promised to offer up to 80% off on fashion and beauty products. Check out the expected deals here.

2. Deals on daily essentials

As far as daily essential items are considered, the sale is offering splendid discounts. From grocery items to your baby’s essentials, there are deals for every category. You can save a lot on all these small items, which when usually bought without offers can rip off your pockets. There is a discount of up to 60% on different categories that land under daily essentials. Deals on all the daily essentials can be seen here.

3. Deals on Mobile devices and accessories

With so many instant deals and discounts going on, you can soon get a new mobile phone as per your requirements. The brand offers around 40% off on mobile devices and accessories. Mobile phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be entitled to a discount of up to 30 percent. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10T 5G, will be provided on sale at discounted prices. Check out the cool offers here.

4. TV and appliances deals

Diwali is not around the corner, but with the prevailing Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, you can shop like it is Diwali time. Bring home TV and other exclusive appliances at slashed prices. The company offers around 60% discount on all brands. For all the related details, click here.

5. Deals on smart devices

Smart devices like laptops, headphones, smartwatches will be offered at around 75% discounts. With the breathtaking prices, you can actually invest in the heavy gaming laptops, cool headphones and exclusive smartwatches that deserve your attention. Brands like intel are offering up to 40% off on laptops and desktops. Checkout the deals here.

6. Home improvement deals

When wishing to set up your house and make it more homely, getting hands on some home improvement products is a good idea. With Amazon Prime Sale, 2022, you can get up to 70% discount on all the home and kitchen commodities. You can make your home way more comfy and add more utility items in your kitchen with the massive discounts prevailing in the sale. Check out the hot deals here.

7. Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle deals

Prime Day Sale, 2022 gives you an exciting chance at renovating your home and turning it into a smart home. Get up to 55% off on all products including Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle. Finally, it is time to get started with smart devices. Find the offers here.

8. Deals on private brands

Amazon and other private brands are offering items for sale up to 70% off. You can get hands on trendy products and save your big bucks for other heavy expenses in your life.

New Launches

The company is also offering new product launches which will be available on all brands in every category.

WoW Deals

There are even many fun zones created for you to play games and win outstanding prizes. You can check out the WOW Deals section that begins from 4-6pm on 23rd and 24th July.

Lucky Draw

The online giant will be the hotspot on 23-24th July as every purchase shall automatically enter a lucky draw and winners shall be entitled to majestic prizes. Brands like Intel, LG, HP, Colgate, BoAt, Hisense, etc. will be co-sponsoring the deals.

Notify Me Section

The platform also provides a special notification section, where in you can click on the “Notify Me” option and get notified for the mind-blowing live deals on the Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022.

We have shared all the information that interested shoppers will be needing for the upcoming Prime Sale, 2022. Stay updated about the sale here. Happy Shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.