Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Evaluate And Learn from Past Fights in Relationships

Some signs of the zodiac believe that their relationships are lovely tales that intertwine their lives with love, forgiveness, and trust. What’s more, they believe that everyone they come across teaches them lessons that they were meant to grasp. This is precisely why they possess the wisdom to press pause on their busy schedules from time to time and reflect on conflicts that inevitably arose with their lover in the past.

Amid the chaos of disagreement, they sift through the harsh words that were spoken and examine their feelings to get a deeper insight into their behavior and tendencies. All they wish to do is avoid escalation of arguments in the future or limit the reoccurrence of frequent spats. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Whenever they enter a romantic relationship, Pisceans seek to deepen their bond with their beau by sharing every little moment of joy as well as being vulnerable. Even though they know that arguments are unavoidable over time, they value a peaceful emotional climate in their love life. Therefore, long after a series of spats, Pisceans are likely to scrutinize the emotive dynamics at play.

They mainly wish to learn from mistakes they made during conflicts in the past to create a more harmonious bond in the present and future. Therefore, these water signs confront difficult feelings and address any leftover resentment to ensure that nothing comes between them and their mate. Furthermore, Pisces are never afraid to seek forgiveness and believe in treasuring their mate above all else.

As water signs who strive for honesty and authenticity in their love life, Scorpios feel emotionally drained after a lover’s spat. This is why they do their best to ascertain that they do not squabble with their mate over the same issue again. They also like to mull over disagreements that they have had with their bae in the past to process their feelings carefully. Most Scorpios explore the underlying causes at the root of the conflict to get clarity on the matter should it ever be brought up again.

They are committed to resolving mutual concerns and growing closer to their soulmate. So, they do not shy away from putting in the effort necessary for emotional growth to flourish individually and as a couple.

Capricorns are known to approach lover’s tiffs with a sense of maturity and responsibility. They begin by evaluating their actions and consider how they can improve their behavior to mitigate the chances of having spats in the future. Intriguingly, they never keep track of who won the argument or who apologized, because they deem that matters of pride or ego have no place in love.

What’s more, Capricorns hope to regulate their emotions so that they are never too grouchy. They ascertain that they have healthy ways to manage their anger so that their partner is not on the receiving end of it. Above all, they consider their partner a part of their team, so Capricorns always try to strengthen their relationship.

Virgos are accustomed to approaching their love life with a rational and logical mindset that compels them to introspect about their behavior toward others from time to time. Hence, when they have had a war or words with their bae several times, they take time to analyze each situation objectively and mull over how they can avoid repeating the error. By reflecting deeply on what went wrong, they hope to see what they could learn from the experience.

Moreover, these earth signs acknowledge their shortcomings with humility and fearlessly make amends if they can. Their overall goal is to recognize recurring issues that may be contributing to feelings of discord with their beau and making them unhappy. So, Virgos seek to understand their boo’s perspective and hasten to make necessary adjustments to improve their bond.

Ultimately, these zodiacs feel that minor squabbles or spats should be tackled with patience and love on their part. So, they do not see arguments as destructive forces that threaten their bond with their boo. They simply put their best foot forward by expressing remorse and actively working to address underlying concerns. In doing so, they fortify their commitment to the relationship.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.