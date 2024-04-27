Did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Go on Double Date With BFs Travis Kelce and Benny Blanco? Eastside Singer Reveals
Benny Blanco was asked if he and Selena Gomez went on a double date with Calm Down singer’s closest friend Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce. Here’s what the Eastside singer reveals.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are longtime best friends accompanying each other on several events, dinner dates, outings, cheering one another in award shows, and touring together ever since the Love Story had those famous curly hairs. Nostalgic? Yes!
Now that both the besties have seemingly found love in their lives, fans wonder if they have ever gone on a double date. Here’s what Benny Blanco disclosed when asked the question.
Did Benny Blanco-Selena Gomez go on a double date with Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce?
It's something that will make the fans go crazy but has it already happened? During an interview recently, Benny Blanco, who is currently dating Selena Gomez, was asked if they go on a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. However, the answer upset fans as they haven’t yet. “We did not,” he told on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.
However, the American songwriter and producer did approach the Cruel Summer hitmaker at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this month and he “ran into her right before Coachella." Meanwhile, Swift and her NFL boyfriend were captured together leaving Sushi Park as the billionaire singer was wearing the New Heights baseball cap in support of her beau's podcast. It is to be seen when the Taylena fans will be able to see this anticipated double date.
Selena and Blanco, who worked on a song together back in 2019 called I Can't Get Enough, were recently seen enjoying a basketball match hands in hands. The Rare Beauty founder went cosy while they sat together courtside watching the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's long-time friendship
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift initially encountered each other back in 2008 and have been going stronger ever since; all thanks to the popular boy band as it happened because they “actually dated the Jonas Brothers together,” recalled the Love You Like a Love Song singer in 2017.
The singer besties were last seen with each other in a public event, at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Although they were not seated together, the two A-list celebrities were captured hugging and talking. They were among the biggest fans of one another that night. The Anti Hero singer applauded her bestie for her Best Afrobeats Video for Calm Down
