Arti Singh embarked on a new chapter of her life as she got hitched to her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. The two tied the knot at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, and several actors attended the wedding in style. Among the guests were Karan Singh Grover and his wife, Bipasha Basu, who could not hold their excitement on seeing Arti in a bridal look.

Not only this, but Govinda marked his presence at the wedding ceremony, leaving us all surprised. Besides this, the event was high on several candid moments that are currently going viral on social media. Let us have a look at 7 inside videos from Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s reaction to seeing Arti Singh as the bride

For her big day, Arti Singh opted for a traditional red lehenga featuring intricate designs and beautiful embroidery. The Waaris actress wore bridal jewelry, red choora, and golden kaleerein, thereby radiating charm.

Seeing Arti Singh in her bridal outfit and ensemble, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu could not hold their amazement. The celeb couple was left amazed at her beauty and grace. While Karan landed a jaw-dropping reaction, the Race actress walked close to Arti Singh and showered love on her.

Dipak Chauhan’s entry

Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan made a grand entry to his wedding procession. Accompanied by his baraatis, he was seen on a white horse and looked royal in white sherwani and safa. Also, Arti Singh's sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek's actress-wife, Kashmera Shah, pulled Dipak's ears while welcoming him.

Govinda blesses Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Burying his hatchet with Krushna Abhishek, Govinda attended Arti Singh's wedding. The Bollywood actor met Kashmera Shah, blessed the comedian’s kids, and warmly interacted with Arti Singh. The video is winning hearts and the moment was one of the major highlights of the ceremony.

Kaleerein ritual with Ragini Khanna

You might have heard of the ritual where the bride energetically tries to break her kaleerein over her unmarried sisters and friends. If any part of it falls on any of the girls, it is believed that she will get married soon. This same ritual was conducted during Arti Singh's wedding.

Interestingly, when the Bigg Boss 13 fame tried breaking her kaleerein over her cousin Ragini Khanna, a part of it fell on the Sasural Genda Phool actress. This infuses happiness and joy in the family members present at the ceremony. Ragini was also overwhelmed by receiving the broken part of Arti’s kaleerein.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan exchange varmala

During the varmala ceremony, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan struggled to put the flower garland around each other's neck. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was lifted in the air by the boys of her family. Karan Grover was also spotted lifting the bride up during the ceremony. This made it a bit difficult for Dipak to put varmala around her neck. However, finally, after much efforts, the duo exchanged garlands and everyone expressed ultimate joy.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan take pheras

While Arti Singh posed for the shutterbugs in a red lehenga, for the pheras, she was seen decked in a baby pink shimmery saree. In one of the inside videos, we can see Kashmera Shah performing one of the rituals during the wedding ceremony. The family members of the newlywed bride looked happy.

Krushna Abhishek is seen performing her duties as a brother to the bride, while Ragini Khanna is spotted spreading charm with her smile.

Arti Singh’s Vidaai in car

Many unseen moments from the wedding have made it to social media. In one of the moments, Arti was spotted leaving her house during the Viaai ceremony, driving her own car with her husband sitting beside him. Landing a reaction to the same, Krushna said, “Humari ladki humare ladke ko bhaga ke le jaa rahi hai.”

