'Everyone Already Thinks I’m You': Pauly Shore Says He 'Cried All Night' After Richard Simmons Disapproved Biopic Starring Him

Richard Simmons, known for his prolific life achievements in the fitness industry seems a bit unhappy over the news of a movie, featuring his life’s work. However, Pauly Shore, who is supposed to star in the stated movie has asked him a simple question over his disapproval.

As the the fitness star who has also been associated with several Hollywood projects, distances himself from the project Shore is excited about, here are the details you should know of the news that has made it to the headlines.

Pauly Shore’s Instagram post

Upon learning about the development of his biopic, Richard Simmons took it to social media and expressed a certain rejection of this film. He even stated that he is in talks with a few film studios for this planned project. Following this recent post by the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie star, Pauly Shore expressed his emotions on Instagram.

The post that has a screenshot of Simmons’ X post reads, “I was up all night crying regarding Richard Simmons’ tweet.” Shore through his post questioned Richard Simmons, “How do you not approve of this movie?”

The post that has a screenshot of Simmons' X post reads, "I was up all night crying regarding Richard Simmons' tweet." Shore through his post questioned Richard Simmons, "How do you not approve of this movie?"

He then went on to ask, who was a better actor to play Simmons' character, while also naming a few A-listers from the Hollywood Movie industry. His post also read, "I'm perfect. Everyone already thinks I'm you. We're the same."

While stating his emotions, Shore approached Simmons, in a convincing manner stating “You haven’t even heard the pitch,” further taking his permission to “pitch” him the idea.

Richard Simmons' social media posts

While Pauly Shore is set to play Richard Simmons in the talked-about biopic, this won't be the first time he has portrayed the fitness icon on screen. The Bio-Dome star previously was seen in The Court Jester, which is a short film that he debuted during the Sundance Film Festival.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Disney’s Hercules: Zero to Hero star read, “I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore.”

In the post that was made earlier this week, Simmons further went on to say, that he does not approve of this project, and that he is in “talks with major studios to create my own biopic,” asking the followers to sit tight and wait for the movie.

The movie that Simmons is talking about, is currently in development at The Wolper Organization, which is a subsidiary of the acclaimed studios, Warner Bros. The movie is being written by Jordan Allen-Dutton.

The news about the biopic first burst out in January, to which Simmons had responded through a Facebook post, “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

