Shehnaaz Gill, popularly recognized for her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, has garnered appreciation and love for her innocent nature. After the grand conclusion of the show, Shehnaaz has been a part of many big projects which marked her presence in Bollywood.

BB13’s Arti Singh tied the knot with her long-term beau, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25, 2024, and Shenaaz finally compensated for not attending the wedding festivities of the newlywed couple in the most heartwarming way as she couldn’t attend the wedding.

Shehnaaz Gill sends love to the newlyweds, Arti - Dipak

After innumerable speculations about Shehnaaz Gill not attending her good friend Arti Singh’s wedding festivities just a few hours ago, the actress finally congratulated the newlywed couple virtually. In the first post, she dropped their wedding picture on her Instagram stories with a note, “Heartiest congratulations!! @artisingh5 & @dipakchauhan09.”

Shehnaaz Gill receives criticism for her absence from the Arti-Dipak wedding

Previously, the netizens criticized the Kiki Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress for not attending Singh’s wedding festivities, as she along with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, shared a strong camaraderie inside the house of Bigg Boss 13.

The fans kept throwing questions at the singer, seeking reason for missing the wedding festivities of Singh, as she dropped a string of her solo pictures from the womb of nature, a day after the Waris actresses’ sangeet ceremony celebration, which served as the reunion spot for all the Bigg Boss 13’s contestants.

The ceremony was attended by Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, and Paras Chhabra, among others.

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's career skyrocketed after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. After this, she was featured in several movies, including Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming.

She will be next seen in the movie, Sab First Class, along with Varun Sharma.

