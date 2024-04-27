Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill gives Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan's wedding a miss; Does this compensate; PICS

After several backlashes from the netizens for not attending Arti Singh’s wedding, Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill has finally compensated for the same through her gestures. Read to know details!

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on Apr 27, 2024  |  12:04 PM IST |  4K
PC: Shehnaaz Gill and Pinkvilla (Instagram)
PC: Shehnaaz Gill and Pinkvilla (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, popularly recognized for her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, has garnered appreciation and love for her innocent nature. After the grand conclusion of the show, Shehnaaz has been a part of many big projects which marked her presence in Bollywood. 

BB13’s Arti Singh tied the knot with her long-term beau, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25, 2024, and Shenaaz finally compensated for not attending the wedding festivities of the newlywed couple in the most heartwarming way as she couldn’t attend the wedding. 

Shehnaaz Gill sends love to the newlyweds, Arti - Dipak 

After innumerable speculations about Shehnaaz Gill not attending her good friend Arti Singh’s wedding festivities just a few hours ago, the actress finally congratulated the newlywed couple virtually. In the first post, she dropped their wedding picture on her Instagram stories with a note, “Heartiest congratulations!! @artisingh5 & @dipakchauhan09.”

PC: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Gill’s outshining love for her friend wasn’t just confined to a single story; therefore, in the next post, she shared a screenshot of her video call with the new bride.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

PC: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill receives criticism for her absence from the Arti-Dipak wedding

Previously, the netizens criticized the Kiki Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress for not attending Singh’s wedding festivities, as she along with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, shared a strong camaraderie inside the house of Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

The fans kept throwing questions at the singer, seeking reason for missing the wedding festivities of Singh, as she dropped a string of her solo pictures from the womb of nature, a day after the Waris actresses’ sangeet ceremony celebration, which served as the reunion spot for all the Bigg Boss 13’s contestants. 


The ceremony was attended by Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, and Paras Chhabra, among others. 

More about Shehnaaz Gill 

Shehnaaz Gill's career skyrocketed after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. After this, she was featured in several movies, including Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. 

She will be next seen in the movie, Sab First Class, along with Varun Sharma. 

ALSO READ: Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan’s Wedding: Kashmera Shah calls Govinda ‘Hero number 1’; thanks him for gracing event

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khyati Bhatnagar

Crafting captivating tales and dancing with words, Khyati Bhatnagar is a writer who brings the magic of the entertainment

...

Credits: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles