Did you know Priyanka Chopra kept newspaper snippets of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen winning Miss World and Miss Universe?

Priyanka Chopra, one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, has also established a name for herself on the global stage. Crowned Miss World in 2000, Priyanka has represented India various times at international events.

In a recent conversation, Priyanka revealed that her family would watch the beauty pageants together. She also admitted to keeping a collage of newspaper snippets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan winning Miss World in 1994 and Sushmita Sen becoming Miss Universe the same year.

Priyanka Chopra talks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen winning their pageants

In a recent installment of Read The Room podcast by Cavanaugh James, Priyanka Chopra opened up about beauty pageants being highly admired in India. According to Priyanka, pageants like Miss India and Miss World are “revered” and highly regarded in the country. She recalled how there was a decade in which pageants featured consecutive Indian winners.

Drawing a comparison with America, Priyanka stated, "I felt in America, pageants have a bad rap (reputation), and we didn't have that growing up." Priyanka revealed that she became interested when India competed in the pageants, and her family used to watch the events.

Talking about Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, Priyanka reminisced, "I remember 1993 or 1994, Miss World and Miss Universe, Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen, were both from India that year. And I had like little snippets from the newspapers in like a little collage in my room.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress added that although she wasn't wishing to be them, she was amazed at how well the women were doing on an international level. She confessed to being curious about the same but revealed that she had never desired to pursue it.

Calling herself destiny’s child and remarking on her own win, Priyanka expressed, “So, when I was thrown into it, I really believe I am destiny's child in some way, and I ride that; I don’t try to fight it."

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her action comedy movie, Heads of State. The film co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

