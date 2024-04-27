Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘dark’ phase of her life during initial days in Hollywood: ‘I was very lonely’

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most admired and versatile actresses, has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Back in 2017, PeeCee made her Hollywood debut with the action-comedy film Baywatch. Now, in a recent podcast, Chopra opened up about her initial struggles in the West and how she overcame her darkest phase there.

Priyanka Chopra on darkest phase in Hollywood

In a recent podcast with Cavanaugh James' Read The Room, Priyanka talked about her early days in Hollywood. She recalled her initial time in the West the 'darkest' phase of her life, she said, "It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life."

Priyanka Chopra started from scratch in Hollywood

She further added that despite dominating her home country with six magazine covers, Hollywood forced her to rebuild her career from scratch, refusing even a meeting, which was a huge blow. Priyanka was resilient, refusing to let difficult times "rip her apart". Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She explained, "I am a very ambitious woman. I run extremely quickly. I want everything to be resolved. I am solution-oriented. However, there are occasions when no remedies exist and you must accept the situation. That's the lesson that enabled me to ride the wave rather than fight it."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads of State. Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter Malti Marie on Heads of State sets