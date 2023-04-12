25 Poems About Family to Express Your Love Through Poetry

Introduction

Families are a precious gift that provides a nurturing environment for individuals to learn and grow. A family is a safe haven to which one can always turn, knowing their loved ones will be there for them. When it comes to celebrating the value of family, poems about family can be a great way to express gratitude for this precious blessing.

If you're struggling to find the right words to express gratitude, here are 25 heartfelt poems about family. Ranging from emotional to humorous, these poems are perfect for any occasion. You can choose a poem that resonates with you and your family and recite it at your next gathering or just share it on the WhatsApp group. Regardless of how you express your appreciation, these poems will surely make your family feel loved and valued.

25 Poems About Family To Make Them Feel Cherished

Poems About Love Of Family

1. Our Parents

Our parents are our creditors, we owe them everything,

the parents whom we take for granted, never knowing

how they work inside us like the mines of rich ore

that long ago were wars, our uncertainties, our fears.

We owe them everything because they gave us everything:

the flesh of their flesh, their living and their dying,

the words they said and those they didn't, the ones we misunderstood,

all the knowledges they bore and the ones they didn't know.

by Stephen Dunn.

2. The River of Love

My father was a river, dark, deep, narrow,

the banks so steep the light

barely penetrated the water.

He said to me once: I'll never be able to teach you

to swim. But he didn't need to. He was the river

and he held me afloat with his current.

by Gregory Orr.



3. A Family Meeting

The night before he died,

My dad took my hand in his,

And with his wrinkled, dying strength,

He took the air and said this:

"We've had a good life together,

And we've always been a team.

But I want you to take care of your mother,

After I've gone, and look after her dreams.

You know how much she's meant to me,

She's been my partner through and through,

And though I won't be here in body,

I'll be watching over you."

by Ben Jonson.

4. The Family Reunion

And that, my friends, is how it all began.

A big house full of relatives and friends,

In a big, loud, and happy family,

Where everyone was welcome in the end.

There were aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents,

All gathered together from near and far,

Sharing stories, memories, and laughter,

In one great big family reunion bazaar.

by T.S. Eliot.

5. Ode to Family Photographs

There they are, the long-dead relatives,

peering at us from their sepia-toned frames.

How odd it is to see the same

shape of mouth, the same

tilt of the head, in generation after generation.

We take them out on rainy afternoons

and line them up on the table,

lost in their strange, melancholy beauty.

by Erica Jong.



6. The Names of My Family

My family is a constellation

of great names: Elbert, Eleanor, Ruth, Mary.

There's a George and a William, a Floy and a Sarah,

And even a Nellie, who we think was born in January.

These names are like little beacons

shining out through time,

reminding us of who we are

and where we come from.

by Kim Stafford.

7. Those Winter Sundays

Sundays too my father got up early

and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold,

then with cracked hands that ached

from labor in the weekday weather made

banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.

I'd wake and hear the cold splintering, breaking.

When the rooms were warm, he'd call,

and slowly I would rise and dress,

fearing the chronic angers of that house,

Speaking indifferently to him,

who had driven out the cold

and polished my good shoes as well.

What did I know, what did I know.

by Robert Hayden.

Short Poems About Family

8. The Family

Weasley is our King,

Ginny's his queen,

Fred and George,

A pair rarely seen.

Percy, Charlie,

And Bill, too,

Ron and Hermione,

They'll stand by you.

Molly and Arthur,

The heart of it all,

The family that we love,

Will never fall.

by J.K. Rowling.

9. The Love of a Family

The love of a family

Is life's greatest blessing,

A shelter from the storm,

A warmth in the cold.

It is unconditional,

A never-ending bond,

A source of strength and hope,

A love that will never grow old.

by Anonymous.

11. In a Family

In a family,

We laugh,

We cry,

We love,

We share.

We may not have it all,

But together we have everything.

by Anonymous.

12. The Family

A family is a gift

That lasts forever,

A precious bond

That nothing can sever.

It's a love that's true

And never-ending,

A source of joy

And strength unending.

by Anonymous.

13. The Tie that Binds

Blest be the tie that binds

Our hearts in family love,

The fellowship of kindred minds

Is like to that above.

by Eliza Cook.

14. Family

Family is a group

Who's there for you,

Through thick and thin,

They see you through.

They laugh with you,

And wipe your tears,

They share your dreams,

And calm your fears.

by Joanna Fuchs.

Famous Poems About Family

14. Sonnets

Sonnets are full of love, and this my time,

Has many sonnets: so here now shall be;

One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me,

To her whose heart is my heart's quiet home;

To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee

I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;

Whose service is my special dignity,

And she my loadstar while I go and come.

And so because you love me, and because

I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath

Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honored name:

In you not fourscore years can dim the flame

Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws

Of time and change and mortal life and death.

by Christina Rossetti.

15. Families Can Be

Families can be big or small

The people can be short or tall

They can be full of girls and boys

They can be quiet or full of noise.

Families play a part of life

Even when there is some strife

But families can be full of love

They are truly from God above.

Appreciate your family each day

Don't wait until they are old and gray

Be sure to say I love you

As families are with you through and through.

by Catherine Pulsifer.

16. Family Tree

It seems strange to me

That a family tree is drawn from the top of the page.

Instead, draw mine with roots deeply planted in firm ground

Like forefathers, whose stories retold,

Nourish us.

Draw the trunk giving support and power,

Strongly branching out

So that young shoots can reach high

And buds,

Some yet unfurled,

May catch dreams in sunlight.

by Alison Jean Thomas.

17. I Have Much Less To Be Thankful For

This Thanksgiving I have much less to be thankful for.

Much less than I did just one year before.

When I lost Mom, I lost my mother and my best friend.

I had no idea how sick she was or that her life would end.

Four months later I lost my dad as well.

This Thanksgiving I'm living in Hell.

But I am thankful to still have my brother.

We have no parents, we only have each other.

Since March the 6th, I've had very little happiness.

Last year I had much to be thankful for but now I have much less.

by Mr. Raul Gonzalez.

18. My Mother And I

My mother and I

Have fun together.

My mother and I

Help each other.

My mother and I

Go places together.

My mother and I

Love each other.

by Brihana Chan.

19. Look At Your Loved Ones

When family are gathered 'round

There's so much love in the air.

If you ever wonder who has your back

Just look at your loved ones there.

by Kelly Roper.

20. Family Comes Together

Family comes together

For always and forever

In sickness and in health

In poverty or in wealth

Family comes together

For always and forever

Without any reason

Anytime or any season

Family comes together

For always and forever

In death or in life

In happiness or in strife

Family comes together

For always and forever

In anger or in kindness

Whether all seeing or in blindness

Family comes together

For always and forever

Whether for work or for play

They somehow find a way

For family to come together

Because families are forever

by 'Glaedr' the poet.

Poems About Family Bonds

These poems about family love and poems about family friends offer a glimpse into the deep connection of a strong and loving family. These heartfelt poems perfectly capture the essence of what it means to have a family, whether they’re related by blood or not, and how they make your life beautiful with their love and support.

21. Family Ties

Family ties are precious things

woven through the years,

of memories, togetherness,

of laughter, love and tears.

Family ties are treasured things

forged in childhood days,

by love of parents, deep and tru,

by tradition, by family ways.

Family ties are treasured things

and although we may roam,

the tender bond with those we love

still pulls our hearts towards home.

— by Virginia Moore.

22. In Both the Families

In both the families that both belong to me

there is every shade of brown, and tan, and paler honey, creamy gold.

I face faces that I see in both the families that both belong to me,

and they can face my crooked grin.

Here is every shade of every color skin.

We fit in.

by Arnold Adoff.

23. My Wonderful Brother

The wonderful time that we had,

Some old memories happy and sad,

I am glad I have you as my brother,

There is no one like you or another,

Bro you are the best and you know,

I don't have many gestures to show.

by Brother Poems.

24. Mom And Dad

You teach me right and wrong…

And when I am sad you sang me that special song…

You tell me everything I need to know…

And when I needed you, you were always there with me….

So when I'm all blue and sad, I call on you, my mom and dad…..

by Janvi.

25. Family Likeness

"You're just like them!" they say.

And me, I yell, "No way!

He's so moody,

She's so shrill,

His chin juts out,

Boy, can she shout!

His nose is big,

And mine's quite small

There's no resemblance at all."

But then on days of harmony

I find that I agree.

Our family is made of different parts,

But we're all the same

In our hearts.

by Alison Jean Thomas.

Conclusion

In a world where love and connection are often overlooked, these 25 poems about family are a beautiful reminder of the importance of family and the love that binds us together. With their heartfelt words and raw emotion, these poems will resonate with anyone who cherishes their family and wants to express their gratitude. So, why not share these poems with your loved ones and see their faces light up with joy and appreciation? These poems are straight from the heart and have the power to bring families closer together.

