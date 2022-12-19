25 Most Captivating Long-distance Relationship Love Poems to Make Your Partner Blush

Long-distance relationships indeed have their downfalls. While it becomes all the more crucial to convey your feelings and emotions to your love, it also becomes tougher and tougher to express how much you long for your partner's physical presence and touch. However, do not be disheartened. We understand the longing and desire to be near your beloved. And in situations where mere words cannot do justice to your inner thoughts and sentiments, these long-distance love poems will work like a knight in shining armor despite the physical distance! Take your pick from our assorted collection of heartfelt poems to keep the connection and spark alive in your long-distance relationship.

1. Thinking About You - Gary R.Hess When I ate today at noon All I could think about was you I wish you were here to do what you do I wish I could feed you with my spoon Hoping someday I will see your smile again I do not know if I can take all this pain Knowing that I am here and you are there Thinking about the times we had and will not have You are the best there ever was and will be There is nothing to explain to you but lovely Even when I was sad, you made me happy I do not know what to do I can only hope that one day I will get to see you! 2. A Long Distance Love! - Jessica Andress A thousand kisses will never be, Enough to satisfy my craving heart’s plea, Tomorrow will be the day I love you more, Than today or yesterday or ever before, Words and phrases will never do, What my heart feels so deeply for you, The deeper and deeper my feelings go, My head is spinning to and fro, I want you here forever and more, For our hearts to join and explore, Our hearts beat and beat as one, Feel what I am feeling, as it has only begun, Yet, slowly my desire turns to rage, My heart feels as though it is within a cage, You are so close, yet so far, At times like this, I wish upon a star, I wish you were here and not over there, Yet life is hard as well as unfair, All I can do is wish and wait, Until we meet again, as that is our fate, I love you more than my words can say, And forever, my love will grow with each passing day, Until the day I gently hold your face, Kiss your lips in a candle-lit place, Hold you close and feel you near, Kiss your cheek and whisper in your ear, Feel your soft skin beneath my hand, Feel your energy inside expand, I will wish for that moment as I always do, And I have wished upon a star, so my wish will come true. 3. You - Jessica Phelps There is something in your voice that makes it all alright, Something in your smile that gets me through the night. A comfort in your grin that helps my day pass by. A twinkle in your eyes that lights my darkened sky. Your posture says, do not worry and your laugh says, I care. That kiss you blow when we say goodbye says, I am always there. It is all these things about you I could not live without. It is you that makes me happy. It is you, without a doubt! 4. Each And Every Moment - William Lindenmuth For each and every moment Every second I exist I live and breathe for you Your love, I can not resist To live and love this lifetime You are in my daily prayer For times when you are not with me When I close my eyes, you are there For every dance together For every star above The light that burns within us The passion of your love With dreams so never-ending For every sparkling sea For each sunrise and sunset I feel your love in me For every breath worth taking More than the air I breathe The love that lives within me Forever I believe For each and every moment And every heartfelt kiss I am always thinking of you And of the things, I would miss For every hug that we have shared And every soft embrace For every smile turned to laughter No other could take your place For each and every moment This heart is so warm and pure Gently caresses each heartbeat And I could not ask for more. 5. Fire of Our Love - Anonymous The connection between us Is perfectly forged and is so strong I feel it always No matter how far apart we are. The deep spark of our love It is brighter than ever And every thought I have about you Seems to make the distance Appear smaller And smaller. Until – One day soon That distance will disappear Completely And we will be free to let our love which is bright as a spark Burn into a wildfire. Heartwarming Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Her 6. When I See You Again - Sterling Seitz When I see you again, it will be like seeing the most beautiful sunrise and the brightest star on the clearest of nights. When I see you again, my heart will be full of love as It was the day you left, never missing a beat and growing stronger every passing day. When I see you again, time will seem to stop, thinking only of the future and what it holds. When I see you again, it can not end soon enough, for it seems like forever. When I see you again, I will spend the rest of my life making you happier than you have ever been, so I never have to not see you again! 7. Forever Stay With Me - Anonymous Do not let the miles between us Keep our love apart. Just listen close, and you will hear The beating of my heart. No distance will ever keep My heart from loving you There are no more tears for it to weep For a love that runs so true, I will be there with you one day soon To love you every day And then my heart will sing a tune And you will hear it say. I have finally found my one true love As real as one can be. And now you are all I am thinking of Forever stay with me. 8. I Can’t Stop Thinking Of You! - Jennifer I look at the clock, It says 1:41, I know thinking of you, I will never be done. You run through my mind, and occupy all my time, Wondering why you are gone and why you are not mine, I think of you constantly, For some reason, I can not stop, Knowing that for always, You will forever have my heart, My days go by so slowly because you run through my head. I said I love you forever, Is that not enough to say, You also haunt my dreams, if you know what I mean, I wake up often with sweets and creams. Why do I sleep by myself, I am alone in my bed, I know I will be thinking of you, Till the day I am dead, Now, still all this thought, Just run through my brain, I cannot stop thinking of blank. I think I am going to be insane! 9. Ache Of Longing - John Mark Green These times apart Do not weaken our love. The ache of longing Makes each joyful reunion A fresh revelation of passion. We fall into each other’s arms, And I fall for you all over again. Heartfelt Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Him

10. Miles Away - Anonymous Long distance 1500 miles 44 days to walk Who cares? If you love me As I love you We are not apart Despite the miles We are together Together at heart Distance matters in minds But our hearts do not care We fell in love Long distance We will stay in love Long distance Our hearts are together Though we are far apart Though we fell in love Long distance. 11. Stars - Niocra Kladsflem So I might Count every star To where you are. And write you Metaphors in millions With all the skies. But really, You just need to know I miss you. I have still never seen stars Like the ones in your eyes! 12. Inhale - Anonymous I woke, And I buried my nose in your shirt It still smells like you In your absence. It is such a comfort, To me, your lover, On the small island. We are far in miles, But I have your shirt To inhale. 13. Piece Of You - Amy Finley When you said you had to go, I knew I would never make it through. Unless I had a piece of you To help me make it through the day And help me keep the tears at bay. So, I keep a bit of you Inside my heart through all I do. So, when I end up feeling blue, It is there to brighten up my mood. A bit of your laughter, your smile, too, It is there inside my heart, so true. I keep it close and hold it tight Because you are my sweetest love and light. "I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Her

14. Miss You Baby - Anonymous Hey girl I miss you so much. Hey sweetheart I miss your sizzling touch. Hey baby I miss looking at your face. Hey angel I miss your embrace. Hey beautiful I miss everything about you. When you get back Lots of kisses will be due! 15. You And I - Elijah At the thought of you my eyes love teary drops It makes me smile but, at times, weary How can one love a woman so much When a memory of you plays in my mind I know everything about the expression I know pain with a glass in my hands I sleep with the radio on because I miss you I hear your swift sweet sighs of breath You make anew what grief destroyed You are the reviver of old departed memories I am a man, and I got to let a woman go You are moving forward in another man’s arms I hope he sees nature does not make one like you Can you not see it has got to be the Lord Who makes you so beautiful? And everything that He done touched Like your Mind, Body, and soul Is enough to be my world It is not a fluke that I am still here waiting for you That if you drop a glass A glass in thousand pieces Can mirror my heart. 16. Don’t Be Gone Too Long - Anonymous I never thought I would feel such pain I need you here to see you again I never thought I would miss your touch I realized I need it so much I never thought I would feel so lost And need your love at any cost I never thought I would wake up alone I need you back, do not be gone too long Come Back Soon! 17. You Are Missing From Me - Adam Riley I wish I could be where you are, To feel the warmth of your embrace, "Tu me manques my darling!" is all I can say. The snow drifts upon me, With shards of memories, I long to kiss your lips, For they stir sweet melodies. A hug, cuddle or touch would ease my aching soul, I long to be with you, For you are what makes me whole. "I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Him

18. When I am Missing You - Heather Grace Stewart When I miss you, I walk to the river’s edge. Frozen or free-flowing, it soothes me; sends me back to our small adventures. Stargazing. Fireflies. All-day swimming. Long goodbyes. No matter how cold it is outside, our summers warm me, and we are together again. 19. Incomplete Without You - Anonymous Have you ever tasted Tea without sugar Have you ever tried Bread without butter Have you ever eaten Chips without fish You should try out this stuff It is what I really wish So that you come to know What my life has become Without you, I am Incomplete and lonesome I miss you! 20. Nothing Without You - Anonymous I do not know how you are coping up With being hundreds of miles away But I feel like a star in the sky Fading away, day after day It has been too long since The last time we were together Without you, life means nothing to me It feels like everything is over I miss you. 21. Not Just My Boyfriend - Anonymous While absence may make The heart grows fonder I would do anything and everything to Bring you back from yonder You are more than just my boyfriend You are my other half And my world is gray Without the color of your laugh. Short and Cute Long-Distance Love Poems for Your Special Friend

22. Until I Arrive - S. Marie Whenever you feel Lost in time, Place your hand Over your heart, Imagine it is mine, And with every beat I hope you feel More alive. Just think of me Until I arrive. 23. True Love Brings Always Brings Us Back - Kelly Roper Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder? I believe that it does because Each time we must go our separate ways, Our hearts reach out to each other And grasp more firmly than ever. The things that divide us at these times only. Serve to pull us back together and make our love stronger. They make us more determined than ever To live every moment we can together, Truly and madly in love. 24. 4000 Miles - Lang Leav The lines stitched into highways; The never-ending seams, On roads that are less traveled, Dividing you and me. I wish I could unravel, The fabric in between, And tear away the distance, To bring you close to me. 25. One Day. Some Day! - (A. 02) One day, I will wake up at three in the morning. I won’t be alone, I won’t text you or call you I won’t miss you Or want to cry. Because someday, When I wake up at three in the morning, You will be lying right next to me And not miles apart. Conclusion Unquestionably, true love, understanding and patience are the building blocks of long-distance relationships. And all you want to do, at times, is to make your partner feel special or charm them despite the space between you. However, when you struggle to find the right words to express your love, this digital world proves to be a blessing to you. These pleasant long-distance relationship poems from renowned writers will surely convey how they make you the happiest person, how much you miss your significant other and their tender smile, and the ecstasy you undergo merely thinking of the moment you will meet them! How do you express your love to your partner in a long-distance relationship? Tell us in the comments section below.

