25 Most Captivating Long-distance Relationship Love Poems to Make Your Partner Blush
Do you ever feel short of words to express your love to your soulmate? Below you'll find some beautiful long-distance love poems that will become your crutch!
Long-distance relationships indeed have their downfalls. While it becomes all the more crucial to convey your feelings and emotions to your love, it also becomes tougher and tougher to express how much you long for your partner's physical presence and touch.
However, do not be disheartened. We understand the longing and desire to be near your beloved. And in situations where mere words cannot do justice to your inner thoughts and sentiments, these long-distance love poems will work like a knight in shining armor despite the physical distance! Take your pick from our assorted collection of heartfelt poems to keep the connection and spark alive in your long-distance relationship.
Ready to see the uncontrollable and beautiful smile of your partner?
Romantic Long-Distance Love Poems for Your Soulmate
1. Thinking About You - Gary R.Hess
When I ate today at noon
All I could think about was you
I wish you were here to do what you do
I wish I could feed you with my spoon
Hoping someday I will see your smile again
I do not know if I can take all this pain
Knowing that I am here and you are there
Thinking about the times we had and will not have
You are the best there ever was and will be
There is nothing to explain to you but lovely
Even when I was sad, you made me happy
I do not know what to do
I can only hope that one day I will get to see you!
2. A Long Distance Love! - Jessica Andress
A thousand kisses will never be,
Enough to satisfy my craving heart’s plea,
Tomorrow will be the day I love you more,
Than today or yesterday or ever before,
Words and phrases will never do,
What my heart feels so deeply for you,
The deeper and deeper my feelings go,
My head is spinning to and fro,
I want you here forever and more,
For our hearts to join and explore,
Our hearts beat and beat as one,
Feel what I am feeling, as it has only begun,
Yet, slowly my desire turns to rage,
My heart feels as though it is within a cage,
You are so close, yet so far,
At times like this, I wish upon a star,
I wish you were here and not over there,
Yet life is hard as well as unfair,
All I can do is wish and wait,
Until we meet again, as that is our fate,
I love you more than my words can say,
And forever, my love will grow with each passing day,
Until the day I gently hold your face,
Kiss your lips in a candle-lit place,
Hold you close and feel you near,
Kiss your cheek and whisper in your ear,
Feel your soft skin beneath my hand,
Feel your energy inside expand,
I will wish for that moment as I always do,
And I have wished upon a star, so my wish will come true.
3. You - Jessica Phelps
There is something in your voice that makes it all alright,
Something in your smile that gets me through the night.
A comfort in your grin that helps my day pass by.
A twinkle in your eyes that lights my darkened sky.
Your posture says, do not worry and your laugh says, I care.
That kiss you blow when we say goodbye says, I am always there.
It is all these things about you I could not live without.
It is you that makes me happy. It is you, without a doubt!
4. Each And Every Moment - William Lindenmuth
For each and every moment
Every second I exist
I live and breathe for you
Your love, I can not resist
To live and love this lifetime
You are in my daily prayer
For times when you are not with me
When I close my eyes, you are there
For every dance together
For every star above
The light that burns within us
The passion of your love
With dreams so never-ending
For every sparkling sea
For each sunrise and sunset
I feel your love in me
For every breath worth taking
More than the air I breathe
The love that lives within me
Forever I believe
For each and every moment
And every heartfelt kiss
I am always thinking of you
And of the things, I would miss
For every hug that we have shared
And every soft embrace
For every smile turned to laughter
No other could take your place
For each and every moment
This heart is so warm and pure
Gently caresses each heartbeat
And I could not ask for more.
5. Fire of Our Love - Anonymous
The connection between us
Is perfectly forged
and is so strong
I feel it always
No matter how far apart we are.
The deep spark of our love
It is brighter than ever
And every thought I have about you
Seems to make the distance
Appear smaller
And smaller.
Until –
One day soon
That distance will disappear
Completely
And we will be free to let our love which is bright as a spark
Burn into a wildfire.
Heartwarming Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Her
6. When I See You Again - Sterling Seitz
When I see you again, it will be like seeing the most beautiful sunrise and the brightest star on the clearest of nights.
When I see you again, my heart will be full of love as It was the day you left, never missing a beat and growing stronger every passing day.
When I see you again, time will seem to stop, thinking only of the future and what it holds.
When I see you again, it can not end soon enough, for it seems like forever.
When I see you again, I will spend the rest of my life making you happier than you have ever been, so I never have to not see you again!
7. Forever Stay With Me - Anonymous
Do not let the miles between us
Keep our love apart.
Just listen close, and you will hear
No distance will ever keep
My heart from loving you
There are no more tears for it to weep
For a love that runs so true,
I will be there with you one day soon
To love you every day
And then my heart will sing a tune
And you will hear it say.
I have finally found my one true love
As real as one can be.
And now you are all I am thinking of
Forever stay with me.
8. I Can’t Stop Thinking Of You! - Jennifer
I look at the clock,
It says 1:41,
I know thinking of you, I will never be done.
You run through my mind,
and occupy all my time,
Wondering why you are gone and why you are not mine,
I think of you constantly,
For some reason, I can not stop,
Knowing that for always,
You will forever have my heart,
My days go by so slowly because you run through my head.
I said I love you forever,
Is that not enough to say,
You also haunt my dreams, if you know what I mean,
I wake up often with sweets and creams.
Why do I sleep by myself,
I am alone in my bed,
I know I will be thinking of you,
Till the day I am dead,
Now, still all this thought,
Just run through my brain,
I cannot stop thinking of blank.
I think I am going to be insane!
9. Ache Of Longing - John Mark Green
These times apart
Do not weaken our love.
The ache of longing
Makes each joyful reunion
A fresh revelation of passion.
We fall into each other’s arms,
And I fall for you all over again.
Heartfelt Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Him
10. Miles Away - Anonymous
Long distance
1500 miles
44 days to walk
Who cares? If you love me
As I love you
We are not apart
Despite the miles
We are together
Together at heart
Distance matters in minds
But our hearts do not care
We fell in love
Long distance
We will stay in love
Long distance
Our hearts are together
Though we are far apart
Though we fell in love
Long distance.
11. Stars - Niocra Kladsflem
So I might
Count every star
To where you are.
And write you
Metaphors in millions
With all the skies.
But really,
You just need to know
I miss you.
I have still never seen stars
Like the ones in your eyes!
12. Inhale - Anonymous
I woke,
And I buried my nose in your shirt
It still smells like you
In your absence.
It is such a comfort,
To me, your lover,
On the small island.
We are far in miles,
But I have your shirt
To inhale.
13. Piece Of You - Amy Finley
When you said you had to go,
I knew I would never make it through.
Unless I had a piece of you
To help me make it through the day
And help me keep the tears at bay.
So, I keep a bit of you
Inside my heart through all I do.
So, when I end up feeling blue,
It is there to brighten up my mood.
A bit of your laughter, your smile, too,
It is there inside my heart, so true.
I keep it close and hold it tight
Because you are my sweetest love and light.
"I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Her
14. Miss You Baby - Anonymous
Hey girl
I miss you so much.
Hey sweetheart
I miss your sizzling touch.
Hey baby
I miss looking at your face.
Hey angel
I miss your embrace.
Hey beautiful
I miss everything about you.
When you get back
Lots of kisses will be due!
15. You And I - Elijah
At the thought of you
my eyes love teary drops
It makes me smile but, at times, weary
How can one love a woman so much
When a memory of you plays in my mind
I know everything about the expression
I know pain with a glass in my hands
I sleep with the radio on because I miss you
I hear your swift sweet sighs of breath
You make anew what grief destroyed
You are the reviver of old departed memories
I am a man, and I got to let a woman go
You are moving forward in another man’s arms
I hope he sees nature does not make one like you
Can you not see it has got to be the Lord
Who makes you so beautiful?
And everything that He done touched
Like your Mind, Body, and soul
Is enough to be my world
It is not a fluke
that I am still here waiting for you
That if you drop a glass
A glass in thousand pieces
Can mirror my heart.
16. Don’t Be Gone Too Long - Anonymous
I never thought I would feel such pain
I need you here to see you again
I never thought I would miss your touch
I realized I need it so much
I never thought I would feel so lost
And need your love at any cost
I never thought I would wake up alone
I need you back, do not be gone too long
Come Back Soon!
17. You Are Missing From Me - Adam Riley
I wish I could be where you are,
To feel the warmth of your embrace,
"Tu me manques my darling!" is all I can say.
The snow drifts upon me,
With shards of memories,
I long to kiss your lips,
For they stir sweet melodies.
A hug, cuddle or touch would ease my aching soul,
I long to be with you,
For you are what makes me whole.
"I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Him
18. When I am Missing You - Heather Grace Stewart
When I miss you,
I walk to the river’s edge.
Frozen or free-flowing,
it soothes me;
sends me back to our small adventures.
Stargazing. Fireflies.
All-day swimming.
Long goodbyes.
No matter how cold it is outside,
our summers warm me,
and we are together again.
19. Incomplete Without You - Anonymous
Have you ever tasted
Tea without sugar
Have you ever tried
Bread without butter
Have you ever eaten
Chips without fish
You should try out this stuff
It is what I really wish
So that you come to know
What my life has become
Without you, I am
Incomplete and lonesome
I miss you!
20. Nothing Without You - Anonymous
I do not know how you are coping up
With being hundreds of miles away
But I feel like a star in the sky
Fading away, day after day
It has been too long since
The last time we were together
Without you, life means nothing to me
It feels like everything is over
I miss you.
21. Not Just My Boyfriend - Anonymous
While absence may make
The heart grows fonder
I would do anything and everything to
Bring you back from yonder
You are more than just my boyfriend
You are my other half
And my world is gray
Without the color of your laugh.
Short and Cute Long-Distance Love Poems for Your Special Friend
22. Until I Arrive - S. Marie
Whenever you feel
Lost in time,
Place your hand
Over your heart,
Imagine it is mine,
And with every beat
I hope you feel
More alive.
Just think of me
Until I arrive.
23. True Love Brings Always Brings Us Back - Kelly Roper
Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder?
I believe that it does because
Each time we must go our separate ways,
Our hearts reach out to each other
And grasp more firmly than ever.
The things that divide us at these times only.
Serve to pull us back together and make our love stronger.
They make us more determined than ever
To live every moment we can together,
Truly and madly in love.
24. 4000 Miles - Lang Leav
The lines stitched into highways;
The never-ending seams,
On roads that are less traveled,
Dividing you and me.
I wish I could unravel,
The fabric in between,
To bring you close to me.
25. One Day. Some Day! - (A. 02)
One day,
I will wake up at three in the morning.
I won’t be alone,
I won’t text you or call you
I won’t miss you
Or want to cry.
Because someday,
When I wake up at three in the morning,
You will be lying right next to me
And not miles apart.
Conclusion
Unquestionably, true love, understanding and patience are the building blocks of long-distance relationships. And all you want to do, at times, is to make your partner feel special or charm them despite the space between you. However, when you struggle to find the right words to express your love, this digital world proves to be a blessing to you. These pleasant long-distance relationship poems from renowned writers will surely convey how they make you the happiest person, how much you miss your significant other and their tender smile, and the ecstasy you undergo merely thinking of the moment you will meet them!
How do you express your love to your partner in a long-distance relationship? Tell us in the comments section below.
