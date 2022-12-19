25 Most Captivating Long-distance Relationship Love Poems to Make Your Partner Blush

Do you ever feel short of words to express your love to your soulmate? Below you'll find some beautiful long-distance love poems that will become your crutch!

Long-distance relationships indeed have their downfalls. While it becomes all the more crucial to convey your feelings and emotions to your love, it also becomes tougher and tougher to express how much you long for your partner's physical presence and touch.

However, do not be disheartened. We understand the longing and desire to be near your beloved. And in situations where mere words cannot do justice to your inner thoughts and sentiments, these long-distance love poems will work like a knight in shining armor despite the physical distance! Take your pick from our assorted collection of heartfelt poems to keep the connection and spark alive in your long-distance relationship.

Ready to see the uncontrollable and beautiful smile of your partner?

Romantic Long-Distance Love Poems for Your Soulmate

1. Thinking About You - Gary R.Hess

When I ate today at noon

All I could think about was you

I wish you were here to do what you do

I wish I could feed you with my spoon

Hoping someday I will see your smile again

I do not know if I can take all this pain

Knowing that I am here and you are there

Thinking about the times we had and will not have

You are the best there ever was and will be

There is nothing to explain to you but lovely

Even when I was sad, you made me happy

I do not know what to do

I can only hope that one day I will get to see you!

2. A Long Distance Love! - Jessica Andress

A thousand kisses will never be,

Enough to satisfy my craving heart’s plea,

Tomorrow will be the day I love you more,

Than today or yesterday or ever before,

Words and phrases will never do,

What my heart feels so deeply for you,

The deeper and deeper my feelings go,

My head is spinning to and fro,

I want you here forever and more,

For our hearts to join and explore,

Our hearts beat and beat as one,

Feel what I am feeling, as it has only begun,

Yet, slowly my desire turns to rage,

My heart feels as though it is within a cage,

You are so close, yet so far,

At times like this, I wish upon a star,

I wish you were here and not over there,

Yet life is hard as well as unfair,

All I can do is wish and wait,

Until we meet again, as that is our fate,

I love you more than my words can say,

And forever, my love will grow with each passing day,

Until the day I gently hold your face,

Kiss your lips in a candle-lit place,

Hold you close and feel you near,

Kiss your cheek and whisper in your ear,

Feel your soft skin beneath my hand,

Feel your energy inside expand,

I will wish for that moment as I always do,

And I have wished upon a star, so my wish will come true.

3. You - Jessica Phelps

There is something in your voice that makes it all alright,

Something in your smile that gets me through the night.

A comfort in your grin that helps my day pass by.

A twinkle in your eyes that lights my darkened sky.

Your posture says, do not worry and your laugh says, I care.

That kiss you blow when we say goodbye says, I am always there.

It is all these things about you I could not live without.

It is you that makes me happy. It is you, without a doubt!

4. Each And Every Moment - William Lindenmuth

For each and every moment

Every second I exist

I live and breathe for you

Your love, I can not resist

To live and love this lifetime

You are in my daily prayer

For times when you are not with me

When I close my eyes, you are there

For every dance together

For every star above

The light that burns within us

The passion of your love

With dreams so never-ending

For every sparkling sea

For each sunrise and sunset

I feel your love in me

For every breath worth taking

More than the air I breathe

The love that lives within me

Forever I believe

For each and every moment

And every heartfelt kiss

I am always thinking of you

And of the things, I would miss

For every hug that we have shared

And every soft embrace

For every smile turned to laughter

No other could take your place

For each and every moment

This heart is so warm and pure

Gently caresses each heartbeat

And I could not ask for more.

5. Fire of Our Love - Anonymous

The connection between us

Is perfectly forged

and is so strong

I feel it always

No matter how far apart we are.

The deep spark of our love

It is brighter than ever

And every thought I have about you

Seems to make the distance

Appear smaller

And smaller.

Until –

One day soon

That distance will disappear

Completely

And we will be free to let our love which is bright as a spark

Burn into a wildfire.

Heartwarming Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Her

6. When I See You Again - Sterling Seitz

When I see you again, it will be like seeing the most beautiful sunrise and the brightest star on the clearest of nights.

When I see you again, my heart will be full of love as It was the day you left, never missing a beat and growing stronger every passing day.

When I see you again, time will seem to stop, thinking only of the future and what it holds.

When I see you again, it can not end soon enough, for it seems like forever.

When I see you again, I will spend the rest of my life making you happier than you have ever been, so I never have to not see you again!

7. Forever Stay With Me - Anonymous

Do not let the miles between us

Keep our love apart.

Just listen close, and you will hear

The beating of my heart.

No distance will ever keep

My heart from loving you

There are no more tears for it to weep

For a love that runs so true,

I will be there with you one day soon

To love you every day

And then my heart will sing a tune

And you will hear it say.

I have finally found my one true love

As real as one can be.

And now you are all I am thinking of

Forever stay with me.

8. I Can’t Stop Thinking Of You! - Jennifer

I look at the clock,

It says 1:41,

I know thinking of you, I will never be done.

You run through my mind,

and occupy all my time,

Wondering why you are gone and why you are not mine,

I think of you constantly,

For some reason, I can not stop,

Knowing that for always,

You will forever have my heart,

My days go by so slowly because you run through my head.

I said I love you forever,

Is that not enough to say,

You also haunt my dreams, if you know what I mean,

I wake up often with sweets and creams.

Why do I sleep by myself,

I am alone in my bed,

I know I will be thinking of you,

Till the day I am dead,

Now, still all this thought,

Just run through my brain,

I cannot stop thinking of blank.

I think I am going to be insane!

9. Ache Of Longing - John Mark Green

These times apart

Do not weaken our love.

The ache of longing

Makes each joyful reunion

A fresh revelation of passion.

We fall into each other’s arms,

And I fall for you all over again.

Heartfelt Long-Distance Relationship Love Poems for Him

10. Miles Away - Anonymous

Long distance

1500 miles

44 days to walk

Who cares? If you love me

As I love you

We are not apart

Despite the miles

We are together

Together at heart

Distance matters in minds

But our hearts do not care

We fell in love

Long distance

We will stay in love

Long distance

Our hearts are together

Though we are far apart

Though we fell in love

Long distance.

11. Stars - Niocra Kladsflem

So I might

Count every star

To where you are.

And write you

Metaphors in millions

With all the skies.

But really,

You just need to know

I miss you.

I have still never seen stars

Like the ones in your eyes!

12. Inhale - Anonymous

I woke,

And I buried my nose in your shirt

It still smells like you

In your absence.

It is such a comfort,

To me, your lover,

On the small island.

We are far in miles,

But I have your shirt

To inhale.

13. Piece Of You - Amy Finley

When you said you had to go,

I knew I would never make it through.

Unless I had a piece of you

To help me make it through the day

And help me keep the tears at bay.

So, I keep a bit of you

Inside my heart through all I do.

So, when I end up feeling blue,

It is there to brighten up my mood.

A bit of your laughter, your smile, too,

It is there inside my heart, so true.

I keep it close and hold it tight

Because you are my sweetest love and light.

"I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Her

14. Miss You Baby - Anonymous

Hey girl

I miss you so much.

Hey sweetheart

I miss your sizzling touch.

Hey baby

I miss looking at your face.

Hey angel

I miss your embrace.

Hey beautiful

I miss everything about you.

When you get back

Lots of kisses will be due!

15. You And I - Elijah

At the thought of you

my eyes love teary drops

It makes me smile but, at times, weary

How can one love a woman so much

When a memory of you plays in my mind

I know everything about the expression

I know pain with a glass in my hands

I sleep with the radio on because I miss you

I hear your swift sweet sighs of breath

You make anew what grief destroyed

You are the reviver of old departed memories

I am a man, and I got to let a woman go

You are moving forward in another man’s arms

I hope he sees nature does not make one like you

Can you not see it has got to be the Lord

Who makes you so beautiful?

And everything that He done touched

Like your Mind, Body, and soul

Is enough to be my world

It is not a fluke

that I am still here waiting for you

That if you drop a glass

A glass in thousand pieces

Can mirror my heart.

16. Don’t Be Gone Too Long - Anonymous

I never thought I would feel such pain

I need you here to see you again

I never thought I would miss your touch

I realized I need it so much

I never thought I would feel so lost

And need your love at any cost

I never thought I would wake up alone

I need you back, do not be gone too long

Come Back Soon!

17. You Are Missing From Me - Adam Riley

I wish I could be where you are,

To feel the warmth of your embrace,

"Tu me manques my darling!" is all I can say.

The snow drifts upon me,

With shards of memories,

I long to kiss your lips,

For they stir sweet melodies.

A hug, cuddle or touch would ease my aching soul,

I long to be with you,

For you are what makes me whole.

"I Miss You" Long-Distance Poems For Him

18. When I am Missing You - Heather Grace Stewart

When I miss you,

I walk to the river’s edge.

Frozen or free-flowing,

it soothes me;

sends me back to our small adventures.

Stargazing. Fireflies.

All-day swimming.

Long goodbyes.

No matter how cold it is outside,

our summers warm me,

and we are together again.

19. Incomplete Without You - Anonymous

Have you ever tasted

Tea without sugar

Have you ever tried

Bread without butter

Have you ever eaten

Chips without fish

You should try out this stuff

It is what I really wish

So that you come to know

What my life has become

Without you, I am

Incomplete and lonesome

I miss you!

20. Nothing Without You - Anonymous

I do not know how you are coping up

With being hundreds of miles away

But I feel like a star in the sky

Fading away, day after day

It has been too long since

The last time we were together

Without you, life means nothing to me

It feels like everything is over

I miss you.

21. Not Just My Boyfriend - Anonymous

While absence may make

The heart grows fonder

I would do anything and everything to

Bring you back from yonder

You are more than just my boyfriend

You are my other half

And my world is gray

Without the color of your laugh.

Short and Cute Long-Distance Love Poems for Your Special Friend

22. Until I Arrive - S. Marie

Whenever you feel

Lost in time,

Place your hand

Over your heart,

Imagine it is mine,

And with every beat

I hope you feel

More alive.

Just think of me

Until I arrive.

23. True Love Brings Always Brings Us Back - Kelly Roper

Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder?

I believe that it does because

Each time we must go our separate ways,

Our hearts reach out to each other

And grasp more firmly than ever.

The things that divide us at these times only.

Serve to pull us back together and make our love stronger.

They make us more determined than ever

To live every moment we can together,

Truly and madly in love.

24. 4000 Miles - Lang Leav

The lines stitched into highways;

The never-ending seams,

On roads that are less traveled,

Dividing you and me.

I wish I could unravel,

The fabric in between,

And tear away the distance,

To bring you close to me.

25. One Day. Some Day! - (A. 02)

One day,

I will wake up at three in the morning.

I won’t be alone,

I won’t text you or call you

I won’t miss you

Or want to cry.

Because someday,

When I wake up at three in the morning,

You will be lying right next to me

And not miles apart.

Conclusion

Unquestionably, true love, understanding and patience are the building blocks of long-distance relationships. And all you want to do, at times, is to make your partner feel special or charm them despite the space between you. However, when you struggle to find the right words to express your love, this digital world proves to be a blessing to you. These pleasant long-distance relationship poems from renowned writers will surely convey how they make you the happiest person, how much you miss your significant other and their tender smile, and the ecstasy you undergo merely thinking of the moment you will meet them!

How do you express your love to your partner in a long-distance relationship? Tell us in the comments section below.

