WATCH: Adam Copeland Confirms Surgery After Sustaining Grave Injury at AEW Double or Nothing

The 2024 AEW Double or Nothing event saw Adam Copeland successfully retain his AEW TNT Championship against Malakai Black. The high-stakes barbed wire steel cage match unquestionably transcended expectations.

Despite winning the match, The Rated R Superstar is now facing a major setback after sustaining a grave injury. The kind of injury that will put the reigning champion on the shelf for months to come. Breaking his silence, Copeland took to social media to address the gravity of his injury.

Adam Copeland confirms he will undergo surgery

The match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black left nothing to be desired from start to finish. During the closing moments of the match, Copeland set up Black on a table and scaled that steel cage to deliver an elbow drop. However, Copeland got the worst from the exchange as he fractured his shin bone following the impact.



Speculation ran rampant among the wrestling community about a possible leg injury suffered by Copeland during the electrifying match. Taking to X, Copeland finally broke his silence and addressed that he would have to undergo surgery.

He shared, “ I’ve been feeling really good lately. Been having so much fun in the ring, and I got cocky, I guess, is what it really boils down to, and I’m probably a narcissist and an ego-maniac, and I’ll unpack that one day. My brain forgets what my body always seems to remember a little late is that I’m 50, and I need to make better choices. So my body pulled the emergency break on me the other night, and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. Don’t know the time frame on that yet. Ruby’s birthday is on Friday so I really want to enjoy that.”

By the looks of things, the wrestling legend will remain on the sidelines for months. Usually, an injury of that sort requires three months of recovery before therapy. Nonetheless, Copeland will now be forced to vacate the TNT Championship despite his valiant effort. Meanwhile, The wrestling world eagerly anticipates the unveiling of the title's next holder.

Adam Copeland reunited with his former WWE ally at AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Copeland didn’t come alone to take on The House of Black at Double or Nothing. The WWE Hall of Famer brought his old stablemate, Gangrel. The duo and fellow AEW star, Christian, were members of the now-defunct WWE stable called The Brood.

At one point in the match, the House of Black had Copeland ready for execution. However, Gangrel made his appearance from underneath the ring and dished out Impaler DDTs to the adversaries, aiding Copeland in securing the win.

While it was interesting to see the reunion, we will sadly have to wait to see more, given that Copeland will be written off TV for a while. All in all, Gangrel’s appearance was very well-received by the fans.