Raid 2 LIVE movie updates and review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer sells 87,000 tickets, 3rd part already confirmed by producer
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and Amit Sial in the key roles. In addition to this, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yo Yo Honey Singh have special appearances in songs.
The sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, the film focuses on Devgn’s Amay Patnaik, conducting his 75th raid. The film showcases the face-off between Amay Patnaik and Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Raid 2 a ‘UA 7+’ rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 150 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds.
South star Suriya also has a his film Retro releasing today i.e. May 1. The film faces a clash with HIT 3, Tourist Family, and Raid 2. Nonetheless, he posted a special message ahead of the film’s release extending his warm wishes for the stars and films releasing alongside his Retro with a positive spirit.
He wrote on his X, “Dearest Sasi & Simran, Nani, Ajay sir & Riteish, all the cast & crew of #TouristFamily #HIT3 #Raid2 — wishing you the bestest! #Anbannafans Lots of love and respect for your support for #Retro... May each of our films be a success & entertain the audience in theaters tomorrow.”
The story is very well crafted, and the layers of suspense and characters add to the value it provides to the audience. While Raid 2's story and screenplay are capable of hooking the audience from the word go, the sheer genius of writing lies in the way it immerses you in the world as the plot thickens and characters show their true colors.
If you loved watching Raid, it would be a sin to miss Raid 2. If you haven't had a chance to watch the first part yet, go watch it, and then go for the sequel too.
According to Pinkvilla’s box-office analysis, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 sold 33,000 tickets in top Indian national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—on its opening day, that paved path to a very decent start of Rs 7 crore on Good Friday.
On the other hand, Raid 2 has already sold over 40,000 tickets in the top Indian national chains, which is far greater than Kesari 2. Considering such a positive response, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is expected to open near a range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore, India net.
Ahead of its release, the makers of Raid 2 hosted a grand screening for the industry members. Among others, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor stunned in their traditional best. For the special event, Vaani looked ethereal in a simple, white salwar suit set paired with matching footwear and statement earrings.
Meanwhile, Devgn let his effortless swag speak for him as he looked sharp in a navy blue shirt paired with matching pants. Furthermore, Riteish caught everyone’s attention in his new long hair and bearded look. He opted for a black shirt paired with matching pants.
While speaking with India Today, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed when they were working on the first part of Raid, co-producer Kumar Mangat had already pitched the idea for Raid 2. Further, talking about Raid 3, Bhushan added, "And now, when we were making this film, he already narrated the idea for Raid 3."
Kumar also stated that Raid 3 will definitely be released. "Raid 3 to aayegi, surely aayegi (Raid will happen for sure)," he further affirmed.
According to Pinkvilla’s box office trade analysts, Raid 2 sold around 82,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—on its opening day alone. The film is expected to benefit from a holiday in some states as it coincides with International Labour Day on its first day.
The movie is expected to open at Rs 15 crore, depending on spot bookings and walk-ins. Moreover, the initial word-of-mouth will be key in deciding its fate. If the content clicks with the audience, Raid 2 has the potential to perform well at the box office and emerge as a Clean Hit.