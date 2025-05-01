Raid 2 LIVE movie updates and review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer sells 87,000 tickets, 3rd part already confirmed by producer

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and Amit Sial in the key roles. In addition to this, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yo Yo Honey Singh have special appearances in songs.

The sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, the film focuses on Devgn’s Amay Patnaik, conducting his 75th raid. The film showcases the face-off between Amay Patnaik and Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Raid 2 a ‘UA 7+’ rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 150 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds.