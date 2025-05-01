To Get Her’s Kim Ri Won made 'inappropriate offer' to cast? Ex-jockey says she understands why Han Gyul avoids 'someone dirty' like her

The lesbian dating reality show To Get Her has found itself at the center of escalating controversy. The tensions between two participants, Kim Ri Won and Han Gyul, have triggered heated public debate and backlash. The show was initially praised for its rare representation of LGBTQ+ relationships in Korean reality TV. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over its progressive image.

The trouble began when online communities surfaced allegations that cast member Ri Won had a past as a broadcast jockey (BJ). The rumors were soon confirmed when Ri Won addressed the issue directly on her personal social media on April 29. She acknowledged her past as a broadcast jockey known for provocative content and admitted to having dated men before. She expressed remorse for the controversy her history caused. She also apologises for the impact it may have had on fellow cast members and the production team.

However, the controversy deepened just days later. On May 1, fellow cast member Han Gyul took to social media with explosive claims, alleging that Ri Won had made her an ‘inappropriate offer’ disguised as a trip invitation. Han Gyul began by clarifying that she and the participant in question never had a romantic relationship. She stated they had only formed a casual friendship during the show. She added that they maintained polite contact even after filming ended.

“She suggested that we go on a trip overseas,” Han Gyul explained. “At first, I understood it as a simple invitation. However, as she went further into detail about a 'meal date', I realized that she was making an inappropriate offer. Once I realized this, I declined the offer outright.” The term ‘meal date’ is widely recognized in BJ culture as an euphemism for a paid or sponsored date.

Han Gyul further claimed she wasn't the only cast member who received such a suggestion from Ri Won. She emphasized that using one’s sexual orientation to justify or excuse problematic behavior only reinforces harmful stereotypes. She urged viewers not to judge her actions based on past assumptions or narratives built from edited footage. She reminded the public that she participated in the show simply as an individual, not a public figure. She also asked people to avoid exaggerating or making baseless assumptions about the situation.

In response, Ri Won issued another statement, challenging Han Gyul’s version of events. She acknowledged her controversial past but firmly denied any wrongdoing. “I know that most people won't believe me because I was a broadcast jockey in the past,” she wrote. Ri Won acknowledged that not everyone in difficult financial situations turns to such work. After her background came to light, she claimed that some participants began investigating her past. One of them allegedly spread rumors that she had been financially sponsored.

She clarified, “I understand that Han Gyul, who is young and who wants to work in music, doesn't want to associate herself with someone dirty like me. She probably feels betrayed by me.” She further continued, “But a 'meal date'? Why would I drag such a young girl into that dirty industry? No, because I sincerely cherished this person that I met through this program.”

Ri Won also posted KakaoTalk screenshots, claiming they supported her innocence and showed her attempts to explain things to Han Gyul. “I want to reiterate that the accusations made by Han Gyul are completely false,” she insisted. “Once the program finishes airing, I promise that I will not show my face in the media again.”

