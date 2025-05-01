Radhika Merchant repeats her wedding necklace with Anamika Khanna’s pastel green lehenga and exudes elegance
Radhika Merchant stuns in opulent jewelry, including her wedding necklace, effortlessly overshadowing the gems with her radiant charm. Take a look!
Radhika Merchant looks absolutely ravishing in her new ethnic look, reminding us of the groundbreaking outfits from her iconic wedding. Since stepping into the spotlight, she has been making headlines with her jaw-dropping fashion moments—whether it's her modern-infused couture or culturally rich ensembles. The diva recently made a social media appearance, exuding luxury and panache, and we just had to dissect this slay. Let’s dive in:
Ambani’s chhoti bahu attended a function, donning an opulent pastel green lehenga by celebrated Indian designer Anamika Khanna. She paired it beautifully with an emerald green neckpiece, as luxurious as it gets. Interestingly, she repeated her wedding jewelry for this look—not something we expected, but definitely something we appreciate.
Radhika Merchant’s awe-inspiring lehenga was nothing short of spectacular, with every detail exuding charisma and luxury. The diva wore a strappy blouse with a simple neckline but an extraordinary hemline. The embellished ivory bodice featured a scalloped hemline, adding a contemporary edge to the look.
Mrs. Ambani’s blouse was paired with a matching full-flare lehenga, both showcasing intricate embellished embroidery. Together, the blouse and skirt radiated an irresistible dazzle and allure.
However, elevating the monochromatic look of Radhika’s lehenga was her stunning pastel green dupatta. The translucent dupatta added a mesmerizing touch to her ethnic outfit, featuring a sequin-embroidered broad, scalloped trim that enchanted with its unique beauty.
Merchant accessorized her neo-ethnic ensemble with a statement-making neckpiece. Her wedding necklace featured multi-layered floral appliqué strings, connecting to a large chandelier piece adorned with two emerald stones, framed by intricate kundan embellishments. This wasn’t the only bold jewelry she wore; she also sported dramatic eardrops with circular kundan plates resting on her earcuffs, connected by emerald bell-shaped dangles that framed her face beautifully. The beauty maven completed the look with chunky bangles on one wrist.
For her makeup, Radhika flaunted a subtle glam look with a radiant, warm base and flushed cheeks. She accentuated her eyes with winged eyeliner and kohl, adding depth and definition. To complete the glam, she opted for glossed-up pink lips. Radhika paired her traditional look with a sleek hairstyle, where her front strands were center-parted, twisted, and styled into a chic updo.
