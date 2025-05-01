HIT 3 Movie LIVE UPDATES: Box office, audience review and everything about Nani starrer
The makers of the HIT franchise have announced 4th part with Karthi's cameo in the climax scene of Nani starrer, and fans can't keep calm. It remains to see what's in store for the audience with HIT 4. Meanwhile, if you're a fan of suspenseful narratives, HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role, is a film that serves everything you need to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Interestingly, HIT 3 is clashing at the box office with Suriya starrer Retro and Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Raid 2. It is an interesting day to have not one or two but 3 big releases backed with powerful storylines. A few hours before the film's release, Nani tweeted, "All I work for is to experience this day. To experience your love. I will be waiting. See you. Mee Nani/Arjun Sarkaar."
Nani's action thriller has grossed over Rs 14 crore in advances for the opening day collection alone at the worldwide box office. With phenomenal pre-sales, the first day box office collection of Nani starrer looks bigger.
The much-awaited film, HIT- The Third Case, has been released today amidst high expectations. The makers left no stone unturned to make the film a success and promote it among the moviegoers. For the unversed, Sailesh Kolanu directorial starring Nani in the lead role has received an "A" (adults only) certificate from the Censor Board due to some strong scenes in the movie. Nani will be seen in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar in the film.