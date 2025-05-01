HIT 3 Movie LIVE UPDATES: Box office, audience review and everything about Nani starrer

The much-awaited film, HIT- The Third Case, has been released today amidst high expectations. The makers left no stone unturned to make the film a success and promote it among the moviegoers. For the unversed, Sailesh Kolanu directorial starring Nani in the lead role has received an "A" (adults only) certificate from the Censor Board due to some strong scenes in the movie. Nani will be seen in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar in the film.