Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Estimates Day 1: Suriya records career best opening; collects Rs 12 crore

When Superstar Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj join forces, ordinary expectations don't stand a chance. The result is Retro, a gangster drama bursting with mass energy, deeper emotions, and now, a record-breaking Day 1 collection. According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its opening day.

Released on May 1, a public holiday that typically sees high footfalls, Retro made the most of the momentum. According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its opening day. That figure not only sets the tone for its box office journey but also marks Suriya’s career-best opening. Surpassing the Day 1 numbers of Kanguva, which had opened at Rs 11.5 crore in the state, Retro will now hold Tamil Nadu record.

Co-produced by Suriya and Jyothika and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro isn’t just another stylish gangster flick. While it delivers the expected commercial highs, what really sets it apart is the surprisingly emotional tone and heartfelt ending. Like the director said during promotions, the film is more of a love story and emotional drama rather than a mass entertainer.

Subbaraj's signature style is clear, particularly in the way he defies conventions and keeps the audience guessing by utilizing the genre framework. The audience has responded well to the throbbing soundtrack, stylish action, and the lead pair's chemistry. Critics have also appreciated the film’s bold attempt to break the formula and lean into emotional storytelling without losing its mass appeal.

Even with stiff competition in other languages, including HIT 3: The Third Case in Telugu and Raid 2 in Hindi, Retro held strong in Tamil Nadu. The Opening Day numbers show the strength of local star power and the May Day release advantage.

