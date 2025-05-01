WAVES 2025: Akshay Kumar on asking to be 'moderator' rather than 'speaker' at event ft Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and more

Several superstars from Indian Cinema, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and many more, are attending the WAVES 2025 event. Speaking at the event, the Khiladi actor revealed that he was initially asked to be a speaker but decided to become a moderator instead.

In his words, the Bollywood actor said, “I was actually asked to be a speaker, sit here and talk. However, when I came to know that I have to sit alongside such great legends like Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, and Mohanlal sir, I realized it wouldn’t be right to be a speaker alongside them.”

Advertisement

“Keeping this in mind, I requested that the organizers, I will talk to them as a student. I am going to ask questions and learn from them,” the actor added.

Interacting at the event, Akshay Kumar was seen asking Chiranjeevi about how he started his career. In response, the Telugu superstar recalled his early years before entering cinema and how he figured out he had an affinity for becoming a performer.

See the post here:

Talking about the WAVES 2025 event, Mohanlal had recently unveiled a group picture of himself alongside actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, and Mithun Chakraborty.

The stalwarts of Indian cinema had come together for the event in Mumbai when they posed for a quick picture together, making it a memorable moment for many.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Akshay Kumar have been making quite a buzz with their work front. The Malayalam superstar was recently seen giving back-to-back hits with films like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Advertisement

Moreover, the actor is currently filming for the movie Hridayapoorvam, returning under the direction of veteran Sathyan Anthikad.

While Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 and is gearing up for Housefull 5, Chiranjeevi will storm the big screens with Vishwambhara this year.

Furthermore, the actor has also been confirmed to play leading roles in films with director Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Odela in the coming months.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Movie Review: Nani starrer is inconsistent yet engaging; not for faint hearted