Retro Movie LIVE UPDATES and Reviews: Suriya starrer is set for a solid start at box office
Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya in the lead had its much-anticipated release on May 1, 2025. The romantic action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. There has been considerable buzz about the film even before its theatrical release and audiences seem to be quite intrigued by it right from the beginning.
In a viral video capturing moments from Retro's first-day first-show, fans inside a theater can be seen going gaga and dancing to the tunes of the song Kanimaa, as it plays on-screen.
The quirky track with a foot-tapping beat captures Suriya and Pooja Hegde matching their steps within a celebratory moment.
Filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj joined to watch the first-day first show of Retro at the Fort Rohini theaters in Chennai.
The viral glimpse of the two directors on social media show them chit-chatting as fans spot them in the gallery and cheer loudest.
The final advance pre-sales booking for Suriya and Pooja Hegde's Retro started off tremendously well marked a solid start with Rs. 7.75 crores in Tamil Nadu.
Additionally, in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka, the film has clocked over Rs. 1 crore pre-sales, and is expected to mark a further surge.