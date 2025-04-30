Deepika Padukone styles signature blazer and denim jeans look with Gianvito Rossi stiletto and LV bucket bag on dinner date with Ranveer Singh

Ibrahim Ali Khan Palak Tiwari Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Housefull 5 R Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Nikki Tamboli Salman Khan Nikki Tamboli Kareena Kapoor Khan Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on Apr 30, 2025 | 11:41 PM IST | 13K
Deepika Padukone is back with her fashion game, months after welcoming her daughter Dua. The stunner was spotted stepping out today, Wednesday, after a dinner date in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh. Wearing her signature beige oversized blazer over a plain white t-shirt and pairing it with classic blue jeans, Padukone turned heads like always.

Known for her classic looks in oversized blazers, the Piku actress styled a romantic date night look with Gianvito Rossi leopard heels, which cost approximately Rs 75,878. She made sure to carry a structured Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. 

Her hair is styled in loose waves, giving her an effortless look. One can see that Deepika Padukone decided to keep her look as classic as possible by wearing no earrings.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, too, walked out in his OG wearing a black double-breasted blazer over a white t-shirt, paired with wide-leg black trousers. Keeping up with his fashion game, Singh styled slicked-back hair tied in a top knot with a full beard look. For accessories, he wore framed glasses, adding a subtle statement to his monochrome look.

As a couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make a smart and classic style statement for an evening out.

