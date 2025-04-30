Wamiqa Gabbi dishes out ultimate bridesmaid outfit inspo with pink tissue organza saree and butterfly earrings

Wamiqa Gabbi has been constantly making headlines for her upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf. While we are waiting for the movie to release, we can’t help but swoon over her promo looks. The diva frequently gains applause for her awe-inspiring beauty, but it's her mesmerizing neo-ethnic looks that we have our eyes on. Once again, Wamiqa served an alluring traditional look in a saree, and we are ready to dissect. So let’s get started!

Advertisement

Ever since Gabbi started the promotions of Bhool Chuk Maaf, the fashionista has been serving butterfly-inspired looks. Reason? She honors her name—Titli—in the anticipated rom-com. We are impressed how she is delivering a unique papillon look every single time. This time, the actress went for a rather understated yet graceful look by embracing a dusty pink saree. She topped it up with heavily embellished butterfly earrings.

Recently, the Baby John actress was papped at a college in Mumbai, promoting her movie in a dusty pink saree. The tissue organza saree featured crinkled fabric with rhinestone-studded embellishments. Keeping it minimal yet charming, the six-yard drape boasted a subtly scalloped trim, embellished with rhinestones from end to end. The dusty pink shade of the fit accentuated Wamiqa’s beauty impeccably.

Taking her ethnic flair up a notch, Gabbi paired her gorgeous saree with a contemporary velvet blouse with an abstract design. The strappy bodice with a deep scoop neckline added a sultry grace to her otherwise plain ensemble.

Advertisement

Now, to the best part, the Khufiya actress accessorized her look with heavily embellished butterfly wings as earrings. The long dangling earrings featured several adornments intricately woven onto the wings, exuding whimsical vibes. She styled her hair in a gorgeous updo with her front hair, center-parted and playfully tossed in wavy strands.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s make-up was nothing short of spectacular. She boasted a soft glam make-up with a glowy base, topped off with generously blushed-up cheeks and contour. The actress flaunted her bewitching eyes, beautifully defined with kohl, eyeliner, and voluminous mascara. She completed her makeup with natural pink lips, serving killer looks.

ALSO READ: 7 mirrorwork blouse designs inspired by Bollywood that can be HOT shaadi season trend