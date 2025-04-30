Nimrat Kaur carries Rs 2,51,000 Prada bag with Kimono sleeve summer dress for her salon visit
Nimrat Kaur’s beauty refresh visit to the salon isn’t just a casual outing; it’s a masterclass on luxury styling.
Fashionistas who keep up with Nimrat Kaur’s fashion timeline know that the actress loves two things: effortless dresses and high-end luxury pieces. Whether it's her Balenciaga-themed fit for brunch with her gal pals or an activewear look for a casual outing, Nimrat doesn’t believe in saving luxury for special occasions; it’s her everyday endeavor to flaunt high-end pieces like a true luxuriophile. For her latest salon visit, too, the Airlift actress flaunted her go-to Prada bag with a summer-apt dress, and it’s the perfect outfit inspo for a sun-soaked outing. Let’s dissect her slay:
Nimrat Kaur was recently spotted hopping out of a salon, looking as fresh as the morning dew. The actress wore a light and breezy A-line dress from the brand IERA, setting the perfect tone for summer-apt fashion. The vibrant dress was awash with contemporary abstract floral artwork in lively shades, including orange, pink, and purple.
The tailoring of the dress showcased sartorial finesse, combining style with a comfy fit. The A-line dress featured a V-neckline with a center seam, dividing the dress into two separate canvases of art. The relaxed-fit dress, slightly cinched at the waist, exuded comfy-chic vibes, making it perfect to wear in the scorching summer heat. However, the main highlight of the dress was its kimono sleeves, adding a bit of cultural drama to the otherwise minimal fit.
Embracing the trending gold-girly aesthetic, the Sky Force actress adorned her OOTD with sparkly dangling earrings, a stack of bracelets, and a chunky gilded metal watch. She also sported round sunglasses, complementing her daytime look while shielding her eyes from the sun’s blaze.
Now to the luxurious part of Kaur’s fit: the Lunchbox actress carried the Prada Bonnie medium leather handbag, priced at around Rs 2,51,000. The light beige bag elevated the style maven’s look without overpowering it.
Lastly, Nimrat Kaur rounded out her look with Hermès Oran slides—a signature piece from the luxury brand’s collection.
ALSO READ: Wamiqa Gabbi dishes out ultimate bridesmaid outfit inspo with pink tissue organza saree and butterfly earrings