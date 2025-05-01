'BTS is crazy about music': Tablo shares how the septet constantly engages in conversations centered around artistic vision

BTS fans are always on the lookout for clues about what the group is planning next, and when Tablo of Epik High shows up in the mix, curiosity hits a whole new level.

A new video recently dropped on Epik High’s YouTube channel titled “Tablo X RM Interview (but no RM, just chaos)”—and yes, the title pretty much sums it up. While it didn’t feature RM as promised, it delivered plenty of chaotic fun, banter, and a few golden insights.

Advertisement

During the video interview, Tablo was asked if he had any inside scoop on BTS’ future activities after they come back from the military.

Naturally, fans were all ears. But Tablo quickly shut down the idea that he had any top-secret info. “I don’t know anything,” he admitted, making it clear he’s not privy to the group's upcoming plans.

Still, what he said about BTS was full of admiration. Tablo didn’t hold back in praising the group’s relentless passion and commitment to music. “These guys are crazy about music,” he said. “Whenever we meet, like 90% of the conversation is about music. Every time.”

According to Tablo, their love for the craft is so deep and genuine, it’s clear they’re always cooking up something powerful.

He added, “Considering that, I think they'll probably come back with something incredible and are planning to meet their fans with something amazing.” So, while he doesn’t know what BTS is planning, he’s confident it’s going to be worth the wait.

Advertisement

As for Tablo and RM’s own musical collaboration—yes, it’s finally happening again. Their upcoming track Stop the Rain marks their second time teaming up, and fans are understandably hyped. But here’s a fun twist: the song was actually recorded almost two years ago. It’s been sitting in the vault, waiting for just the right moment. And now, that moment is here—Stop the Rain officially drops on May 2, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

So while we may not have all the BTS comeback details just yet, one thing’s for sure: between RM and Tablo’s new track and their mutual obsession with music, something magical is always on the horizon.

ALSO READ: J-Hope says BTS will 'quickly get together' to talk about future after full group reunion in June; know more