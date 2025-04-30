HIT 3 India Box Office: Nani's cop saga eyes massive first day collection, advance sales soaring; Deets inside

Natural Star Nani's HIT 3: The Third Case is gathering steam by the minute, and by the looks of it, May 1st is going to be a storm at the box office. With 22 hours still left for its release, the film has already raked in Rs 4.45 crore in advance bookings from 1,693 Telugu shows across India. Telangana is leading the charge with Rs 3.26 crore, while Andhra Pradesh opened only 182 shows and has brought in Rs 13 lakh so far.

Advertisement

These numbers are expected to spike massively, as the makers opted for a ticket hike at the last minute, leading to the opening of all the booking counters.

Unlike the previous decision of Nani to not go for a ticket hike, the makers of HIT 3 have embraced the premium pricing strategy. With Rs 50 added on single screens and Rs 75 on multiplex tickets in Andhra Pradesh, the final prices are now Rs 198 and Rs 254, respectively. This hike will now be reflected in the film’s opening power and we have to see if it could match or surpass Nani’s previous outing. His last release, Saripodhaa Sanivaram, opened to Rs 20 crore gross worldwide and went on to collect Rs 59 crore in four days.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and backed by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 3 deepens the film universe with more grit, bloodshed, and psychological tension. The trailer gives a glimpse into a dark and twisted case that places Nani’s intense cop avatar in a world of hidden truths and internal scars, set in Hyderabad and Kashmir backdrops. A strong A-rating makes it clear that this isn’t meant for casual viewers, but still, advance sales are soaring.

Advertisement

With Nani's loud promotions that would be reaching the USA as well, HIT 3 is relying on momentum, raw performances, and summer holidays. With a wave of anticipation building and ticket windows ringing, May 1st might just belong to Nani’s most serious avatar.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Box Office Worldwide: Mohanlal starrer pulls off impossible Rs 12 crore feat on Tuesday; will it score Rs 100 gross by Wednesday?