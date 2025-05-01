Thunderbolts Twitter Review: Fans Call Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan-Starrer ‘One of the Best MCU Films’
Fans share their reviews on Marvel’s latest release, Thunderbolts. Some hail it as the most human story told in the MCU, while others gush over its writing, performances, and more!
Thunderbolts hit the theaters on May 1, and reviews have been pouring in from the fans! Marvel already has its niche audience who can be tough critics. But Thunderbolts has received nothing but love for portraying the vulnerable side of the superheroes.
The movie follows an unconventional team of antiheroes who must go on a heroic mission “that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” as per the synopsis. One user on X (Twitter) called it Marvel’s most human story yet.
“It flips the script—it’s not about saving the world, it’s about saving oneself. A deep, emotional dive into the minds of Marvel’s misfits, showing that even the most unlikely characters need a support system,” the user added.
Another praised everyone’s performances, especially that of Florence Pugh, who played Yelena Belova, and Lewis Pullman, who played Robert Reynolds. The user stressed that the well-written script made even the “weaker ones” compelling characters.
“#Thunderbolts is one of the best MCU films by a landslide. Brilliant story and character moments,” another user chimed in. The user gushed that the movie has an exciting premise that sets up for big things to come. “Bring your tissues, but not because it’s a sad movie.”
Praises poured in for Pugh, calling her a star and a perfect MCU lead. One user explained the gist of the movie without giving too much away, describing it as a combination of WandaVision’s “emotional depth”.
One more gushed over a heartwarming scene between Pugh’s Yelena and David Harbour’s Alexei, calling it emotionally powerful. “I don't recall a Marvel film that tackles loneliness and inner struggle as bravely and beautifully as #Thunderbolts,” the fan added.
The film consists of a star-studded cast including Pugh, Pullman, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Geraldine Viswanathan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Weisz, and many others.