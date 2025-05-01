HIT 3 Box Office Day 1: Nani's thriller storms past 500K BookMyShow tickets by 5:30 PM, mass pull stuns trade circles

Telugu star Nani's HIT 3, the latest installment in the celebrated HIT franchise, has opened with a thunderous response at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the creator of the franchise, The Third Case is proving to be a heavy crowd-puller. By 5:30 PM today (May 1), HIT 3 raced past selling 500K tickets, becoming the No.1 ticket seller among non-biggie Telugu releases on the platform since August 2023.

Released on May Day, HIT 3 began its box office journey with an impressive takeoff, selling over 330K tickets, including the pre-sales, on the BookMyShow platform by afternoon. It placed it second among recent non-biggie Telugu releases, trailing behind Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vastunnam, which had sold 4.41 lakh tickets. However, by 5:30 PM, HIT 3 raced past 500,000 tickets, officially becoming No.1 ticket seller among recent non-biggie Telugu films on the platform. A truly mass-level performance that stunned trade analysts.

The film’s story follows Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a tough cop thrown into a vortex of bloodshed, deception, and high-stakes criminal investigation. With HIT 3, director Sailesh Kolanu ups the ante, blending a gruesome survival thriller with an investigation drama. The film also stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty Srinath as the female lead, who brings depth to the tense and gritty narrative.

Produced by Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 3 carries forward the same raw and intense cinematic style that made the first two films major successes. However, with Nani leading the charge this time, the franchise has taken a much bigger commercial leap. Coming to collections, HIT 3 clocked over Rs 14 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with early estimates suggesting a Day 1 worldwide gross in the range of Rs 20 crore.

If the word-of-mouth turns largely positive by the evening, HIT 3 will drive into blockbuster territory by this weekend. Watch this space for updates.

