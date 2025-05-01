Deepika Padukone reveals what her ‘me time’ looks like, and it’s so relatable; WATCH
During the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika Padukone talked about her 'me time,' and we’re sure you’ll end up saying the same! Check it out here!
Deepika Padukone attended the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which kicked off in Mumbai on May 1. During a panel discussion, the actress opened up about what her "me time" looks like, and we bet it's no different from ours! Her honest take feels totally relatable. Scroll down to see what she said.
At the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika Padukone opened up about what her “me time” looks like in a candid moment. She shared that her personal time often involves managing household chores, sorting mail and packages in the study room, organizing items, tidying up the kitchen, checking on grocery supplies, and ensuring everything is in order for her daughter, Dua.
She humorously added that her routine includes laundry and cleaning, much like what every other household runs throug highlighting her relatable side as a hands-on mom and homemaker.
