Housefull 5 Teaser OUT on first part’s anniversary: Akshay Kumar leads ‘killer comedy’ on cruise with biggest star cast in Squid Game-esque style

Housefull 5 is getting closer to its release, and the first look of the highly anticipated film has finally dropped. The official teaser of the Akshay Kumar-led ‘killer comedy’ has been released on the 15th anniversary of the franchise’s first part. Set against the backdrop of a cruise, the teaser introduces the cast. A masked man was also shown in Squid Game-esque style.

Advertisement

Today, April 30, 2025, the team of the upcoming movie Housefull 5 released the official teaser across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 16-second teaser opened with a stunning glimpse of a cruise ship. Guests were seen dancing on the deck and inside the ship.

The teaser then offered the first looks of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.

There was also a glimpse of Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek dancing together. Then, the teaser showed a masked k*ller, confirming the reports of the film being a m*rder mystery. The song Laal Pari from the film was heard in the background.

Watch the full teaser here!

The caption of the post marked the milestone of the 2010 film Housefull. It stated, “15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began!”

Advertisement

The caption continued, “India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy.... But a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

Netizens couldn’t keep calm and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “The king of comedy has returned,” while another wrote, “The og kumar is back.” A user stated, “Biggest comedy entertaining loading,” and a comment read, “Bro The Killer Is Look Like Frontman From Squid Game.”

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Did you like the teaser of Housefull 5? The teaser of Housefull 5 has been released. Let us know if you liked it. Yes No

ALSO READ: Raid 2: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming crime thriller film