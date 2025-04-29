EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone locked for King with Shah Rukh Khan; Filming begins on May 18

After a historic 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with the Siddharth Anand-directed King. The pre-production work of this action thriller is going on in full swing and the makers have got together a formidable ensemble of Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others on board the film. While King is all set to go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have locked Deepika Padukone to play a key role in King.

A source shares, “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in schedules of King, the timelines aligned and she is back on board the film.” The source further informs that owing to the scheduling conflicts, SRK had zeroed down on two other names – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif – to play the aforementioned part.

“After all the discussions, and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board the film. It’s 10 to 12 days of shoot for Deepika, making it more of an extended cameo. She will be shooting for her role in October. Apart from Deepika Padukone, team King has another impactful role in the film, which warrants the presence of a senior superstar like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, but there is no clarity on the status-quo of the same at this point of time,” the source adds.

King is looking at a grand release in the last quarter of 2026 – in the window of October 1 to December 31. The makers will take a call on the exact release date once the film goes on floors in the next month. We also hear that the music of King is composed by Sachin Jigar, whereas Anirudh has come on board to do the background score. As reported before, the makers have roped in action directors of international repute and are planning to shoot in India and Europe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

