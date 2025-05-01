BLACKPINK's Rosé set to release her debut movie soundtrack for Brad Pitt starrer F1 film; fans say 'dying to hear it'

Get ready to lose your mind and go crazy because BLACKPINK’s Rosé is absolutely killing it right now! BLINKS and Rosé fans are already screaming because this track is bound to be a hit even before it’s officially out. We’re talking about the upcoming F1 movie soundtrack, which has just revealed its star-studded artist line-up.

What was once just a rumor has now been confirmed. According to Formula1.com, BLACKPINK's Rosé is indeed part of the soundtrack, alongside big names like Ed Sheeran, Raye, Doja Cat, and more. BLACKPINK’s Rosé be featured on Track 5, titled 'Messy' as per fans.

BLACKPINK's Rose shared the same Formula 1 poster and captioned it 'F1 THE MOVIE out JUNE 27. I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack.. it’s happening!! this movie’s gonna be willldddd'.

Fans are in shock. One wrote, "Is this real?!!!" Another asked, "Are we sure it’s her? It says Rosé."

One fan freaked out: "I can’t get my hopes up... ahhhhhh!" And someone else jokingly commented, "Can they at least spell her name right... it’s 'Rosé'!"

Meanwhile, others are eagerly waiting, saying, "Awesome! We’ll be waiting & listening to Rosé’s new song!"

The soundtrack will have 17 tracks, making this a huge moment for BLACKPINK's Rosé and her fans, especially with such an iconic film. The campaign officially kicked off on April 30 with Lose My Mind, a new single by Houston rapper and singer Don Toliver, featuring GRAMMY winner Doja Cat.

The soundtrack will also feature artists like Tate McRae, Raye, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiësto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou, and more.

Brad Pitt's F1 movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt, and Lewis Hamilton. It stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who returns to racing alongside rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team. F1 THE ALBUM was crafted under the direction of Kevin Weaver, President of Atlantic Records' West Coast division.

With the film set for release on June 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s feature on the soundtrack is another major win for her. On top of this, Rosé is fully immersed in BLACKPINK's world tour, which was previously announced.

Following her hit collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT, fans are buzzing with excitement for her upcoming track, and the anticipation is truly building!