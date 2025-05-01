Alia Bhatt paired her Paithani nauvari Saree with backless blouse for Waves 2025
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in a traditional nauvari saree, exuding grace and panache at the cultural event.
The odds of witnessing Alia Bhatt in a full-fledged nauvari ensemble are less but never zero. The leading lady of Bollywood graced the stage at the inaugural of WAVES 2025, looking all bold and gorgeous in a nine-yard drape. The actress who is often spotted in understated and demure ensembles took a detour from her signature ethnic style. She slipped into a culturally-rich sartorial masterpiece, and let’s just say that the diva stole the spotlight. Let’s dissect her slay:
Alia Bhatt was spotted at the summit with Ranbir Kapoor, stealing the spotlight in a nauvari saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The diva wore the saree in typical traditional shades, including peach and pink, in an ombre pattern. The silk and zari fabric added a gleaming shimmer and featured floral and botanical motifs at the boundary. The cultural piece, draped in traditional nauvari saree style, added a structural flair to Alia’s form, making her stand out.
Keeping up with the typical Maharashtrian traditional style, Bhatt carried a shawl (indigenous name: Paithani shela) over her drape, paying homage to Indian sartorial finesse. The orange shela, pleated impeccably and slung over her arms, added to the irresistible elegance of the outfit.
However, the Jigra actress added a contemporary charm to her traditional style by embracing a modern sleeveless blouse with a deep-V neckline. The baby pink blouse, featuring intricate sequin floral motifs, elevated Bhatt’s look to a showstopping glamour. Another highlight of Alia’s bodice was her backless tailoring, adding a modern charm.
Raha’s mommy skipped any heavy accessories to avoid overdoing her flair and opted for just statement rings and dangling pearl earrings, framed with emerald embellishments. The fashionista rounded off her look with a toe-ring, strappy block heels, adding a statuesque appeal to her gorgeous ensemble.
Beauty-wise, Alia Bhatt radiated mesmerizingly with a glowy base, topped up with blush, light contour, and highlighter. She accentuated her eyes with smudged kohl eyeliner and pouted with plum nude pink lips. Going for the clean-girl aesthetic, the Brahmastra actress boasted a sleek hairstyle with a center-partition, and her hair put back in a neat bun.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone goes elegant in beige Masaba Gupta kurta set and chandelier earrings for Waves 2025