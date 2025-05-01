Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2 with Jin confirmed? Kian84 reveals renewal talks are underway during reunion with BTS member and Ji Ye Eun

BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun recently appeared on Kian84’s YouTube channel, Life84, where the trio opened up about their time filming Kian’s Bizarre B&B. They also discussed the possibility of a second season. The episode, which aired on April 30, 2025, quickly drew attention from fans. During the segment, Kian84 confirmed that conversations with Netflix about renewing the reality series were already underway.

The unexpected update sparked excitement among viewers, but also surprise from Jin himself. Upon hearing about the potential Season 2, the BTS star admitted that his schedule might be tight. He is preparing to kick off his long-awaited solo world tour in June 2025. In response, Kian84 lightheartedly joked that he would design the next guesthouse in whatever city Jin would be performing in. He suggested that Kian’s Bizarre B&B could operate as a mobile guesthouse tailored to Jin’s availability.

Meanwhile, Kian’s Bizarre B&B gained widespread popularity for its heartfelt moments, chaotic charm, and unscripted storytelling. The unique concept, combining the creativity of renowned webtoonist Kian84 with the candid personalities of celebrity guests, resonated strongly with fans. Jin, in particular, was praised for his humility and willingness to take on labor-intensive tasks. During filming, he cooked for guests and endured rainy nights sleeping on makeshift beds. He even navigated through unfamiliar local routines, all of which endeared him further to viewers.

Fans admired how Jin didn’t rely on his celebrity status and instead embraced every challenge with a smile. Social media was filled with praise for the singer’s down-to-earth and hardworking nature. Many pointed out that despite being one of the biggest global stars, Jin never hesitated to wash dishes, prepare meals, or sleep outdoors during difficult weather conditions.

Following the series finale on April 22, 2025, fans already began speculating about a potential follow-up season. While Netflix has yet to release an official confirmation, Kian84’s statement has certainly raised expectations. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for a formal update. With Kian already sketching new ideas and Jin’s willingness to return, even on a tight schedule, Season 2 may soon become a reality.

