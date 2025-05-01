Retro Ending Explained: Here’s how climax of Suriya starrer romantic actioner turns out epic with major plot twist

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. The romantic action film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, marking his first collaboration with the actor.

Retro, set in the early 1990s, features the story of Paarivel Kannan aka Paari, a young man who is known to never smile after a family trauma. Despite being an orphan, he is raised by a benevolent woman, while her husband never acknowledges Paari as his son.

However, one day, when his father is about to be hunted down, Paari steps in, making him a proud henchman of the gangster. Years later, Paarivel decides to stop his violent ways after falling in love with Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde).

On their marriage day, Paari and his foster father, Thilagan, get into a scuffle that ends violently. This leads to the former being jailed and Rukmini abandoning him.

Five years later, Paari discovers Rukmini on a remote island and goes there, disguised as a laughing therapist to make his beloved believe he has changed.

Spoiler Alert: Here’s how Suriya's movie ended

After successfully entering and disguising himself as a changed man on the island, Paari is forced to enter a cult war where criminals fight against slaves. Soon, the man realizes that he is actually the son of a slave couple from the island and is actually named Jada Muni.

Per the prophecy, the man is considered “The One” who will vanquish the tyrannical power on the island and bring about change. Following a massive battle, Paari’s adoptive father also comes to the island in hopes of finding a “Gold Fish” that the former has kept hidden.

Finally, a massive arsenal of men comes to hunt Paari, his family, and the villagers, only to see that they have Gold Fish with them. Then, it is revealed that the Gold Fish was actually a code name for rocket launchers, which were supposed to be smuggled to Africa.

In fear of being blown up, Thilagan surrenders, cutting to Paari’s marriage the next day. The movie ends with the final revelation that the Gold Fish were mostly defective, with only one being of use.

