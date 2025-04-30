Mahesh Bhatt reveals Parveen Babi was married to man who left and never returned while they were dating: ‘We were already…’

Parveen Babi faced significant personal challenges, including struggles with mental health. She was romantically involved with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt while he was still married to Kiran Bhatt. In a recent interview, Mahesh revealed that Parveen had been previously married, but her husband had moved to Pakistan and never returned. He only learned about this after they had already started their relationship.

Advertisement

Speaking to BBC News Hindi, Mahesh shared that Parveen rarely mentioned her past marriage, but the topic occasionally surfaced during visits from her mother, who came from Junagadh.

According to Bhatt, Parveen's mother would occasionally mention that she had once been married, but her husband had moved to Pakistan and never returned. This came up during the time Bhatt was living with Parveen.

Years later, in 2003, during a visit to Pakistan for a film festival, Bhatt was told that someone wanted to meet him, but he was unable to find the time to do so.

He clarified that he never declined the meeting, but it simply didn’t work out. Reflecting on the situation, he admitted to wondering why that person would want to meet him, as he had never been one to close his door to anyone.

Mahesh Bhatt had reportedly entered into a relationship with Parveen Babi while still married to Kiran and fathering Pooja Bhatt. In an old interview with The Times of India, he shared that the failure of his films at the box office had strained his marriage with Kiran, and he found himself physically drawn to another woman.

Advertisement

He also admitted that the situation became overwhelming as Parveen experienced multiple nervous breakdowns. He described the experience as traumatic for two and a half years and revealed it was reflected in his film Arth. Parveen Babi passed away at the age of 50 in 2005.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi claims ‘dil saaf hai mera’ reacting to public scrutiny for Jiah Khan case: ‘Jab itna jhel liya…’