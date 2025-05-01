Deepika Padukone goes elegant in beige Masaba Gupta kurta set and chandelier earrings for Waves 2025
“Chaand teri roshni ka halka sa ek saaya hai”—indeed, Deepika Padukone, indeed!
Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses and a true fashion diva, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture in ethnic wear—and we’re left speechless by how radiant the new mom looks. Only a few moments after being spotted with Ranveer Singh in blazer-denim attire, sans their daughter Dua, on a date night, Deepika slipped into a traditional flair, dishing out contemporary ethnic fashion inspo.
DP opted for a graceful look that exuded understated charm and elegance. The all-beige kurta set from Masaba Gupta’s designer label, House of Masaba, featured a closed neckline with soft zari detailing at the trim and delicate embroidered floral motifs, blending feminine appeal with sartorial finesse.
Unlike her usual ethnic flair, the Fighter actress wore a short kurta paired with relaxed straight-fit pants, delivering effortless fashion with ease. A lightweight organza dupatta, trimmed with cut-out floral appliqués, elevated the ensemble’s elegance to another level.
Together, the loose-fit straight-cut kurta with relaxed pants added a statuesque appeal to DP’s form, while her flowy organza dupatta added structure to her outfit.
Padukone paired her show-stopping ensemble with stunning chandelier earrings. Encrusted with sparkly kundans, the statement pieces perfectly complemented her outfit and radiant glow. Adding a hint of dazzle to her attire, Deepika carried a gold crush potli bag worth Rs 7,800 from The Pink Potli, a handicraft brand.
The Singham Again actress rounded off her neutral-toned look with Gianvito Rossi honeycomb mesh sandals, which complemented her outfit impeccably.
For her makeup, Deepika went with her signature glam—featuring a radiant, gilded base with highlighted cheekbones. She accentuated her eyes with brown eyeshadow, smudged kohl-lined lids, and voluminous mascara. A soft pink lipstick completed her effortlessly glamorous look.
Staying true to her style, DP pulled her hair back into a messy yet sleek updo, blending laidback charm with high-end couture.
