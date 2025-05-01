Deepika Padukone goes elegant in beige Masaba Gupta kurta set and chandelier earrings for Waves 2025

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has ...

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has niched down to fashion writing as her canvas where couture meets wordplay and an eye for detail. When she's not dissecting red-carpet looks or pinning her Pinterest boards with cutesy dresses, she's likely shopping or fine dining at her favorite Asian restaurant. Reading Indian mythology, gaming, and sipping cocktails at sunsets is her version of soul therapy.