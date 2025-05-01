WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan reveals feeling like ‘outsider’ at Karan Johar’s lavish parties, makes SHOCKING confession

Shah Rukh Khan may be the biggest name in Bollywood, but even the King of Hearts doesn’t always feel at home in the glittering corridors of the industry. Speaking honestly and humorously at the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai, the superstar recently revealed that he often feels like an outsider at Karan Johar’s lavish parties.

While the filmmaker’s gatherings are known for their glamor and star-studded guest lists, SRK confessed that doing his iconic arms-wide-open pose at such events doesn’t quite land the same way it does with fans.

Instead of applause or cheers, he feels he’d be met with judgmental looks. A reminder that even in familiar spaces, he sometimes feels like he doesn’t fully belong. He said that's exactly why he "likes doing things" for his fans.

This quiet admission offered a glimpse into the actor's enduring humility. Despite decades of success, Shah Rukh finds his real stage not in elite circles but among the fans who continue to shower him with unconditional love. As the audience chanted "once more", he smiled, a simple reminder that while the lights may shine brighter at high-society parties, it’s the warmth of his fans that truly lights up his world.

WATCH: