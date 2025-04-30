Kareena Kapoor Khan wears bold off-shoulder corset outfit inspired by traditional Mizo Puan; know everything about it
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fab in an unconventional outfit inspired by the traditional Mizo puan and designed specifically keeping the actress in mind.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of taking ‘bold risks’ when it comes to fashion. This time again, she has pulled off an unconventional look created from scratch with a lot of brainstorming and emotions attached. No brownie points for guessing, the on-point styling is none other than by Rhea Kapoor.
For the Bvlgari event, Bebo picked a custom outfit by label Hannah Khiangte, a designer from Aizawl, Mizoram. The off-shoulder top came with delicate fringe detailing on the neckline and hem that adds softness to a bold structure.
The gown, more like a pencil skirt, also has long fabric panels hanging from the waist, giving it a dramatic touch. This look of Kareena Kapoor draws inspiration from the traditional Mizo puan, a traditional attire worn by women in Mizoram. Puan, the skirt is a symbol to the Zo people.
Interestingly, the designer Hannah Khiangte, digged into her archives and decided to go back to one of the looks of her mother-in-law to draw the inspiration.
Makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda and Mitesh Rajani, Bebo let her outfit steal the spotlight without overwhelming it with makeup. Her hair is styled in soft waves, and her signature makeup is glowing skin and defined eyes, dusky blush, and glossy lips.
She paired the outfit with pointed white heels, which contrast with the dark gown. Allowing the outfit take the center stage, the Omkara actress kept her accessories minimal but luxurious, adorned with only earrings.
While Rhea is known for styling Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Merchant and Alia Bhatt as well, her thought to bring Mizo textile culture for a global audience is commendable.
