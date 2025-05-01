Anushka Sharma is ‘everything’ to hubby Virat Kohli and his birthday post for wifey is living proof; SEE

Virat Kohli made his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday even more special by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The latest display of affection came on Anushka’s birthday when Virat shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. The post featured an unseen picture of the couple sharing a tight hug and smiling for the camera. Their genuine PDA and full-hearted love are evident in every gesture, making it clear how deeply they care for each other.

Virat Kohli's post read, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love."

Fans were overjoyed by the charming photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, showering them with love and admiration. Comments poured in, with one fan exclaiming, "Really the best couple," while another wrote, "Happy Birthday Anushka, You have the husband indeed."

A third fan declared it "The best pic on the internet today," highlighting the couple's widespread appeal and the joy their shared moments bring to their admirers.

After their intimate wedding in Italy in December 2017, which took place over two years after they first met, Anushka and Virat's relationship flourished following years of dating. They became parents to their daughter, Vamika Kohli, in January 2021, three years into their marriage. In February 2024, they revealed the birth of their son, Akaay, while keeping the actress's second pregnancy private.

The star couple has limited their public appearances and is keeping their life private. As per the rumours, the couple has moved to the UK and is settling there.

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia for his health and wellness YouTube channel, Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, spoke about a meaningful conversation he had with Anushka and Virat.

Dr. Nene expressed his deep respect for Virat, mentioning that they had met him several times and found him to be a genuinely decent person.

He went on to share that during a discussion with Anushka, the couple revealed their thoughts about possibly relocating to London, as they felt they couldn’t fully enjoy their success in India due to the constant attention they receive.

Adding to this, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also confirmed the couple's plans to relocate. In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Sharma stated that Virat intends to move to London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children. He mentioned that Virat would be leaving India and making the shift in the near future.

