Good Boy Teaser: Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun trade medals for badges and combat corruption with athletic skill; Watch

Park Bo Gum makes a striking entrance in JTBC’s upcoming action drama Good Boy, and the teaser already promises a thrilling ride.

The sweet husband from When Life Gives You Tangerine gave the audience a 360-degree change of character. Step into the shoes of Yoon Dong Joo, a boxing champion whose life takes a sharp turn from international glory to gritty reality.

Park Bo Gum's character is a part of a special police recruitment program, where athletes from different sports take on a new challenge—fighting crime and injustice.

The teaser begins by showing Park Bo Gum in his prime, the gold medalist boxer, the spotlight shining on him as he lands punch after punch. But this isn’t just a story about his past—it’s about what comes after the medals and the cheers.

In stark contrast to his glorious boxing days, we see Yoon Dong Joo in a small car, trying to steal a few hours of sleep in the dead of night.

As the teaser moves forward, Park Bo Gum’s character is revealed to be part of a team of former athletes who’ve become cops. Alongside him, characters portrayed by Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Suk, each representing a different sport.

All these characters are struggling with their transitions from the bright lights of competition to the tough streets of law enforcement. But what brings them together is more than just their athletic pasts; it’s a shared resolve to fight the corruption that threatens their city.

The villainous forces lurking in the shadows signal an upcoming battle—one where these former champions will need to use their skills in entirely new ways.

And just when you think they might falter, Yoon Dong Joo's fierce determination comes through, promising that this fight isn’t over until the final bell rings.

The teaser ends with Park Bo Gum’s powerful line: “The round isn’t over until we’ve taken down our opponent.”

His gaze? Full of grit and the kind of fire you’d expect from someone who’s never truly given up, no matter the odds. The stage is set, and Park Bo Gum is ready to take on the challenge. Question remains - will he and his team succeed?

Good Boy follows a group of former Olympic champions who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Now, wearing badges instead of medals, they face corruption using their unique athletic skills to tackle violent crimes.

These "Goodvengers" are determined to deliver a knockout punch to dishonesty and fight for what’s right. The 16-episode series will air on May 31, 2025.

