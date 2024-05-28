Drew McIntyre Takes Swipe At CM Punk For His AEW Exit and Injury After Returning To WWE

Drew McIntyre is locking horns with not one but two rivals at the same time in WWE. While his eyes are set on Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship title, The Scottish Psychopath is also rubbing shoulders with CM Punk.

It all unfolded on the last Monday Night RAW episode, where McIntyre and Damian Priest had a face-off. McIntyre not only traded barbs with Damian Priest, he also took shots at The Second City Saint, CM Punk. And what McIntyre did was something savage. He rubbed salt on the old wounds of CM Punk, by saying things Punk wouldn't want to hear.



What did McIntyre say?

While speaking during his promo with Damian Priest, McIntyre took Punk’s name, targeting his controversial exit from AEW. He said that Punk should be grateful for him, because, had he not injured him, Punk would have screwed things up and then got fired from WWE also.

"CM Punk's been back for six months now, and the highlight of his return has been me. Let's be honest, if I didn't injure him, he'd have screwed up and got fired, and he's got nowhere else to go, so you're welcome, Punk," he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

McIntyre intends to point out the chaotic nature of CM Punk, and how he screws up things wherever he goes. For the uninitiated, CM Punk had a shocking exit from Tony Khan’s AEW in August 2023, after he had a physical brawl with another talent, Jack Perry.

Both Perry and Punk had some issues in the past, and it resulted in a physical altercation, on AEW’s All In pay-per-view. Both Punk and Jack Perry were suspended for an indefinite period after the brawl. While Perry recently made his roster return to AEW, Punk soon signed with WWE and made a shocking return at the Survivor Series in 2023.

Advertisement

However, the Royal Rumble 2024, pay-per-view brought misfortune to Punk, who got injured during the Rumble match. Punk tore his triceps, because of which he had to stay out of WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre’s beef with CM Punk

While Punk was injured, and not cleared to compete, he took the commentary box at WrestleMania 40. And it turned out to be a nightmare for McIntyre. It was less than five minutes of McIntyre’s celebration of his title victory against Seth Rollins that Punk attacked him.

Then, in a matter of few seconds, Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank contract against McIntyre and scored a win. McIntyre was left high and dry.

Now, at Clash of the Castle pay-per-view on June 15, Damian Priest is going to defend his title against McIntyre. But will the Second City Saint, CM Punk allow him to do so? Chances are bleak. For now, let’s wait for Punk’s reaction to the comments made by McIntyre against him.

Also Read: Former WWE Star Explains How AEW Should Have Used All In Footage Of CM Punk and Jack Perry Fight