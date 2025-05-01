Travis Kelce Shakes a Leg on Golf Course, Justin Timberlake Joins as ‘Backup Dancer’; WATCH

Travis Kelce is bringing his signature energy to the golf course. On Wednesday, April 30, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reposted a lighthearted video of himself dancing alongside Justin Timberlake and comedian Andrew Santino. Set to Midnight Star’s 1984 track Curious, Kelce showed off some dance moves while holding a golf club.

In the video, Travis Kelce stepped side to side and used his golf club like a microphone. He danced between Justin Timberlake and Andrew Santino, who joined in on the fun. After spinning and skipping around, Kelce burst into laughter. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Vibin out with the homies @cheetosantino @justintimberlake I didn’t know how to end it.”

The original video was posted by Justin Timberlake on his own Instagram. The singer joked in the caption, “We are just @killatrav‘s backup dancers now,” referring to Kelce by his Instagram handle. Timberlake also tagged his golf brand, 8AM Golf, in the post.

Andrew Santino jumped into the comments and added some humor: “The tequila had me leaning.” Kelce reposted the video with another cheerful comment, writing, “The vibes were unmatched!!” The group clearly enjoyed the casual, fun-filled moment on the course.

Kelce is currently in Las Vegas for Timberlake’s 2025 8AM Golf Invitational. The event has brought together several well-known names, and the dance video gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the relaxed atmosphere.

In another video shared by the 8AM Golf Instagram account, Timberlake was seen enjoying a friendly card game with the Kelce brothers before the tournament. Travis wore a beige cardigan, black T-shirt, black cap, and glasses. Jason Kelce wore a colorful vest and a straw hat. Timberlake opted for a black suit jacket and sunglasses.

