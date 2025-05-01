Who is BLACKPINK Jisoo’s love interest in LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION! tour trailer? All we know about actor and model Kim Hyun Jae

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dropped the official trailer for her highly anticipated LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION! Asia tour film on April 28, 2025. Notably, the Asia tour marked her first solo concert series since her debut. The dramatic teaser not only built excitement for the upcoming film but also sparked curiosity among fans, thanks to a mysterious male co-star who shares a striking on-screen moment with the idol.

Set in a vintage-style movie theater named AMORTAGE, the trailer begins with Jisoo bumping into a man in a scene that feels like it’s lifted straight out of a romantic drama. The two lock eyes, creating instant chemistry, and later, the man is shown gently holding her hand as Jisoo gazes straight into the camera. The intense visuals and romantic mood of the teaser immediately drew attention online. On social media, fans began asking the same question: Who is the man featured alongside Jisoo?

Soon after the trailer’s release, internet sleuths identified the actor as Kim Hyun Jae, a rising model and actor currently represented by KPlus. It was formerly known as YG KPLUS, a company that has previously collaborated with BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment. Known for his striking visuals and gentle charm, Kim Hyun Jae has been steadily gaining attention in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

Moreover, Kim Hyun Jae boasts over 111,000 followers on Instagram, where he often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from his photo shoots and daily routines. He also posts moments with his beloved pet dog. While this new appearance alongside Jisoo may be the first time some fans are seeing him, others may recognize him from his previous collaborations in the K-pop scene.

In 2023, he worked with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon during promotions for her fifth mini-album. Furthermore, he earlier appeared in the music video for Hyolyn’s emotional track This Love. He also has acting credits to his name, including a lead role in the 2021 K-drama Heart Way and a supporting role in the 2023 BL (Boys’ Love) drama A Breeze of Love. These diverse projects have helped solidify his image as a versatile talent with growing potential in the Korean entertainment industry.

Jisoo’s trailer not only reflects the elegant and romantic concept of her upcoming tour film but also successfully sparked fan anticipation and speculation. Many praised the cinematic quality of the teaser, with some hoping the duo’s chemistry would carry into future music videos or acting projects.

